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Home > Sports News > RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Opener Hit by VIP Ticket Row: BJP-Congress Clash Erupts Over Passes at Chinnaswamy

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Opener Hit by VIP Ticket Row: BJP-Congress Clash Erupts Over Passes at Chinnaswamy

Congress MLA Vijayananda Kashappanavar had criticised the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for denying tickets to legislators and ministers for the upcoming Indian Premier League matches starting March 28

RCB are the defending champions. (Photo Credits: RCB/X)
RCB are the defending champions. (Photo Credits: RCB/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 27, 2026 15:13:42 IST

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RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Opener Hit by VIP Ticket Row: BJP-Congress Clash Erupts Over Passes at Chinnaswamy

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is all set to kickstart on Saturday in Bengaluru with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the tournament opener. While the fans await the start of the next season of the cash-rich league, the controversies around it have already begun. 

Congress MLA Vijayananda Kashappanavar had criticised the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for denying tickets to legislators and ministers. “We are VIPs; we cannot stand in queues. KSCA should give 5 tickets to each MLA and minister of Karnataka.”

Later, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya replied that the statement coming from the Congress Ministers is “wrong but not surprising”. 

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“The MLA’s statement is wrong. And frankly, not surprising. First, it exposes their priorities. At a time when real issues of the state demand attention, raising something like this in the Assembly is itself telling. And if the Speaker chooses to act on it, it diminishes the dignity of the Vidhan Soudha itself,” he said.

“Now, let’s ask the basic question. Why should the KSCA, or any sports body, give free tickets to MLAs? Why should they “owe” them anything? This is plain entitlement. Feudal thinking. An MLA demanding free tickets, a separate gallery, and refusing to sit with the public reveals their belief that they are somehow above the very people they represent. That is the problem. If citizens have to buy tickets, so should MLAs,” he added.

Karnataka, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said that MLAs are part of the system and have the “right” to ask for the tickets. 

“MLAs are part of the system, part of the government. They have the right to ask for tickets. We have assured them and even created opportunities for them to participate,” he said.

Earlier, the Speaker of the Karnataka legislative assembly UT Khader directed the state government to ensure that every MLA is provided with at least four VIP tickets for Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in Bengaluru held at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

IPL 2026 Begins on March 28

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will commence on March 28. The finalists of the 2016 edition, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be taking on each other in the first match. Traditionally, the finalists of the previous edition play each other in the opening match of the next season. RCB had defeated Punjab Kings in the final in 2025 but the BCCI has broken the trend this time. 

Second Phase For IPL 2026 Announced  

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had earlier announced the schedule for the first phase of IPL 2026 that would run till April. Now, the schedule for phase two has also been announced. The second phase will see Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals taking on each other in Hyderabad on April 13. 

The league matches will run till May 24 with the schedule for playoffs likely to be announced later.

Raipur, Jaipur and Dharamsala have emerged as the venues in the second phase. The IPL 2026 final is likely to be played on May 31. 

Also Read: IPL 2026 Phase 2 Fixtures Announced: BCCI Reveals Full Schedule, KKR vs DC to Close League Stages

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RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Opener Hit by VIP Ticket Row: BJP-Congress Clash Erupts Over Passes at Chinnaswamy

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RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Opener Hit by VIP Ticket Row: BJP-Congress Clash Erupts Over Passes at Chinnaswamy
RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Opener Hit by VIP Ticket Row: BJP-Congress Clash Erupts Over Passes at Chinnaswamy
RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Opener Hit by VIP Ticket Row: BJP-Congress Clash Erupts Over Passes at Chinnaswamy
RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Opener Hit by VIP Ticket Row: BJP-Congress Clash Erupts Over Passes at Chinnaswamy

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