Joey Swoll Fights Back: “You’re Not Going to Cancel Me” After Hulk Hogan Backlash

Fitness influencer Joey Swoll returned to social media after backlash over a Hulk Hogan tribute video. Critics slammed him for honoring the late wrestler’s controversial legacy. Swoll deleted the post, briefly quit, then came back defiant, vowing to keep calling out gym bullies and stay uncanceled.

Published: August 2, 2025 17:01:38 IST

Fitness influencer Joey Swoll, known as the “CEO of Gym Positivity,” has returned to social media just days after stepping away following backlash over a Hulk Hogan tribute. Joey Swoll, whose real name is Joey Sergo, faced online criticism for reposting an old video of himself dressed as Hogan—an outfit he says was a gift from the wrestling icon himself, who passed away on July 24. Critics called out Hogan’s controversial past, prompting Swoll to delete the post and issue a public apology.

“I didn’t know the horrible things that man had done,” Swoll explained in the now-deleted video. Feeling overwhelmed, he announced on July 29 that he was quitting social media for good, saying, “No matter how much good you do, people just wait for a reason to hate you.”

Comeback with a Message

However on Friday, Swoll was back and with a defiant tone. “Love me or hate me, I am not going anywhere and you are not going to cancel me,” he told his 8 million TikTok followers. He reappeared in one of his signature car-seat videos, calling out a gym bully who had mocked a woman during her workout. Swoll said he needed a few days to step back and “get [his] mind right,” but he credited thousands of messages from fans for helping him return.

Standing Firm for Gym Positivity

Swoll emphasized that he’s not quitting and that he’s “done apologizing.” His post included a clear message: he will continue to call out gym bullies, be a voice for those who feel unseen, and use his platform for positive change. “My message is do better, NOT be perfect,” he wrote. And with nearly 17 million followers across platforms, Joey Swoll made it clear, he’s not backing down.

