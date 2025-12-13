LIVE TV
Home > Sports > One Last "You Can't See Me": When And Where To Watch John Cena's Final WWE Match

John Cena wrestles his final WWE match on December 13, facing Gunther. Fans worldwide prepare for an emotional farewell as the legendary 17-time champion closes a historic 24-year career.

ONE LAST TIME (Pic: 'X' Of WWE Official)
ONE LAST TIME (Pic: 'X' Of WWE Official)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 13, 2025 12:08:46 IST

The Last WWE Match of John Cena

The music will play one last time tonight. John Cena is set to step into a WWE ring for the final time on December 13 (US time), and for audiences in India, the farewell will come a day later. For many of us, this is no longer just a match; it’s the end of a chapter from our childhood, late-night watch parties, and countless “You can’t see me” moments.

At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., will witness Cena’s goodbye. He will step into the ring to face Gunther. After more than twenty years of championships, comebacks, and never-give-up moments, fans will witness not just a match, but history taking its final bow.

John Cena’s Last Match: When And Wher To Watch 

  • US Start Time: The show begins at 8:00 pm ET in the United States.

  • India Live Time: Indian fans can watch the match live early on Sunday, 14 December, at around 6:30 AM.

  • TV Broadcast in India:

    • Sony Sports Ten 1 – English

    • Sony Sports Ten 3 – Hindi

    • Sony Sports Ten 4 – Tamil and Telugu

  • Live Streaming in India: Available on SonyLIV and OTTPlay Premium.

  • US Streaming Platform: The event will stream live on Peacock.

From The Ring To Legacy: How John Cena Chose the Perfect Time to Exit

John Cena understands when it is time to say goodbye, and this time, it really is. The 48-year-old has confessed that he feels a step slower in the ring, and instead of risking his health or the magic that fans grew up loving, he is choosing to step away on his own terms. This is no “see you later” retirement. Cena has confirmed there are no comeback plans, putting an end to physical wrestling after an unprecedented 24-year run in an undeniably remarkable career.

But there is nothing to fear, he is not going away. A five-year contract as a WWE ambassador means Cena will continue to shape the future by mentoring young stars and representing the company he helped build. Leaving behind more than titles, he leaves memories, moments, and a motto fans still live by: Hustle, Loyalty, Respect. This goodbye feels different, and more beautiful, for those who grew up chanting his name.

(With Inputs)
First published on: Dec 13, 2025 12:08 PM IST
