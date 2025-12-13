One Last “You Can’t See Me”: When And Where To Watch John Cena’s Final WWE Match

The Last WWE Match of John Cena
The music will play one last time tonight. John Cena is set to step into a WWE ring for the final time on December 13 (US time), and for audiences in India, the farewell will come a day later. For many of us, this is no longer just a match; it’s the end of a chapter from our childhood, late-night watch parties, and countless “You can’t see me” moments.
The first and last time on #SmackDown for The GOAT 🥹 🫡
Don’t miss John Cena’s last match TOMORROW at #SNME, 8e/5p on @peacock! pic.twitter.com/MjCvgX9TYu
— WWE (@WWE) December 12, 2025
At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., will witness Cena’s goodbye. He will step into the ring to face Gunther. After more than twenty years of championships, comebacks, and never-give-up moments, fans will witness not just a match, but history taking its final bow.
John Cena’s Last Match: When And Wher To Watch
-
US Start Time: The show begins at 8:00 pm ET in the United States.
-
India Live Time: Indian fans can watch the match live early on Sunday, 14 December, at around 6:30 AM.
-
TV Broadcast in India:
-
Sony Sports Ten 1 – English
-
Sony Sports Ten 3 – Hindi
-
Sony Sports Ten 4 – Tamil and Telugu
-
-
Live Streaming in India: Available on SonyLIV and OTTPlay Premium.
-
US Streaming Platform: The event will stream live on Peacock.
The farewell tour is coming to a close 🥹@WWE #SNME is LIVE December 13 on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/9eXfhkwvXk
— Peacock (@peacock) December 12, 2025
From The Ring To Legacy: How John Cena Chose the Perfect Time to Exit
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.