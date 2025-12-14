John Cena WWE Retirement Match Highlights: Gunther Forces Submission, Ending An Iconic Era Of Pro Wrestling Forever

The closing of one of the most illustrious wrestling careers took place at Saturday Night’s Main Event and John Cena battled Gunther in his very well awaited retirement match. The Capital One Arena was packed with energy, the combination of very eager expectation and sad admiration for a man who had been the face of the company for twenty years.

The encounter turned out to be about 24 minutes of strenuous war to get rid of the opponent and the winner was the one and only, Gunther. The Ring General used his technical and relentless style to horror the 17-time World Champion.

Cena, demonstrating the values of “Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect” which are his trademark, tried to win with his strong offense that included the desperate Attitude Adjustment through the commentary table, but the younger star was too strong to be taken down.

Gunther’s Dominant Submission

The climax came when Gunther was putting the vicious sleeper to hold again. Cena kept powering out and performed one last, desperate Attitude Adjustment, yet the Ring General’s wear-and-tear tactic was too much to handle.

Gunther took the hold to its limit for the last time, including a body-scissor to cut all escapes. The unbelievable happened: the man who always fought back, the one who represented the “Ruthless Aggression” era, had to tap.

This submission the first time Cena had submitted in over 20 years was a shocking, bittersweet finale. It served as a monumental rub for Gunther, positioning him firmly as the new dominant force and future face of the company.

A Fond Farewell to an Icon

At first, the unexpected silence in the arena turned into the emotional wave of appreciation that followed the match. The locker room was unlocked, and both opponents and friends were surrounding the well-known loser to honor him.

John Cena presented a last, sincere salute to the WWE Universe and left his legendary shoes in the middle of the ring, which is the global sign of a wrestler retiring for good.

The defeat by Gunther was a booking strategy intended to transfer the power, but the actual importance of the night was the individual recognition that the “Cena Era” had come to an end, thereby shutting down a tremendous chapter in the history of sports entertainment.

