Katie Ledecky Strikes Gold Again, Stops Summer McIntosh’s Historic Charge in Thrilling 800m Final

Katie Ledecky claimed her seventh world title in the 800m freestyle, edging out Lani Pallister and denying Summer McIntosh a fifth gold and a chance to match Michael Phelps' record. Ledecky’s win led a U.S. resurgence, capped by a world record in the 4x100m mixed freestyle relay.

Katie Ledecky claimed her seventh world title in the 800m freestyle (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 2, 2025 21:48:00 IST

Katie Ledecky reminded the world why she remains one of swimming’s all-time greats, powering to gold in the 800m freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore. In a tightly contested race, the 28-year-old American legend clocked a championship record of 8:05.62, narrowly beating Australia’s Lani Pallister (8:05.98) and Canada’s rising star Summer McIntosh (8:07.29).

With this victory, Ledecky secured her seventh world title in the 800m freestyle, a staggering achievement that reaffirms her dominance in the event across more than a decade.

McIntosh Falls Short of Phelps’ Historic Benchmark

All eyes were on 18-year-old Summer McIntosh, who was bidding to euqal Michael Phelps’ legendary record of five individual golds at a single world championship. Having already won three golds and placed fourth in another final, McIntosh was aiming for a fifth—but Ledecky had other plans. The Canadian prodigy had to settle for bronze, marking her first defeat of the competition.

Team USA Answers Critics With Gold Rush

Ledecky’s triumph sparked a broader resurgence for Team USA, which has faced scrutiny throughout the week due to illness and internal issues. Swimming icons Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte had voiced concerns about the team’s preparation and management. But on Saturday, the Americans answered loud and clear—bagging three gold medals and reclaiming momentum in the championships.

World Record Falls in Mixed Relay Finale

Team USA capped their golden day with a world record in the 4x100m mixed freestyle relay. The American quartet blazed to a time of 3:18.48, breaking Australia’s 2023 record of 3:18.83. It was not only a commanding performance but a powerful statement about resilience and team unity in the face of adversity.

