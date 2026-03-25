KKR Sign Team India’s BGT Hero as Harshit Rana’s Replacement For IPL 2026 — Surprise Pick Revealed Inside

Kolkata Knight Riders have signed Navdeep Saini as a replacement for Harshit Rana ahead of IPL 2026. Rana was sidelined due to a right knee ligament strain sustained during the T20 World Cup, further weakening KKR’s bowling lineup. The franchise is also dealing with injuries to Akash Deep and Matheesha Pathirana, while Mustafizur Rahman has been excluded from the squad.

Navdeep Saini returns to the IPL for the first time since 2023, bringing valuable experience to KKR despite limited recent game time. The right-arm pacer debuted for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2019 after being initially picked by Delhi Daredevils in 2017, quickly earning a reputation for his raw pace and aggressive bowling.

Across 32 IPL matches, Saini has claimed 23 wickets at an economy of 8.88. After early stints with RCB, he moved to Rajasthan Royals, last playing in 2023. Bought by Rajasthan for INR 2.60 crore in the 2024 auction, he went unsold ahead of IPL 2026 but joins KKR as an experienced Indian pace option in their injury-hit lineup.

Navdeep Saini has played 32 IPL matches so far, claiming 23 wickets with an economy rate of 8.88. He began his IPL career with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) before moving to Rajasthan Royals, where he last featured in 2023.

Rajasthan had purchased him for INR 2.60 crore at the 2024 auction, but he went unsold ahead of IPL 2026. KKR has now drafted him as a replacement, providing the franchise with an experienced Indian pacer to bolster their injury-hit bowling lineup.

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