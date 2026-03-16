La Liga 2025-26 Round-Up: Barcelona Hammer Sevilla 5-2, Real Madrid Rout Elche 4-1; Blaugranas Extend Lead At Top Of Table

The 2025-26 La Liga title race remains a high-stakes game of chess, but after this weekend’s fireworks, the advantage firmly rests in Catalonia. While Real Madrid took care of business at the Bernabéu, Barcelona responded with a statement of intent at the Spotify Camp Nou, dismantling Sevilla to maintain their cushion at the summit.

Raphinha’s Masterclass Sinks Sevilla

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona side looked every bit the champions-elect on Sunday evening, crushing Sevilla 5-2 in a match defined by clinical efficiency. The star of the show was undoubtedly Raphinha, whose evolution into a talismanic leader continued with a sensational hat-trick.

The Brazilian opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 9th minute and added a second shortly after following another coolly converted spot-kick. Dani Olmo effectively ended the contest before halftime with a sliding finish to make it 3-0. Although Sevilla showed signs of life in the second half through a Djibril Sow header, a third from Raphinha and a late strike from João Cancelo ensured the result was never in doubt. The victory keeps the Blaugranas four points clear at the top, leaving Sevilla stuck in the bottom half of the table.

Madrid Keep the Pressure On

Real Madrid ensured the gap didn’t widen any further by routing struggling Elche 4-1. Alvaro Arbeloa’s men were in a ruthless mood, dominating possession from the whistle.

The highlight of the night came from Turkish sensation Arda Guler, who scored a goal that will be replayed for years. Spotting the Elche keeper off his line, Guler launched a stunning strike from behind the halfway line that sailed into the net to make it 3-1 late in the game. Earlier strikes from Antonio Rudiger, Federico Valverde and Dean Huijsen had already put the game out of reach. While a late Manuel Ángel own goal gave Elche a consolation, the three points were never in jeopardy. Madrid look sharp, but with Barcelona refusing to blink, the Clásico later this season is shaping up to be a winner-takes-all affair.

The State of Play

With ten games remaining, the league has effectively split into two stories. Barcelona (70 points) and Real Madrid (66 points) are in a private sprint for the trophy, while the chasing pack, led by Atlético Madrid, battles for the remaining European spots. For Barcelona, the 5-2 win over Sevilla isn’t just three points—it’s a psychological blow to a Madrid side that is playing near-perfect football and still finding themselves unable to close the gap.