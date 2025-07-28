Home > Sports > Lionel Messi Scores Again: This Time On Kiss Cam In Miami

Lionel Messi Scores Again: This Time On Kiss Cam In Miami

Lionel Messi, the GOAT of Football was seen on the Kiss cam in Hard Rock stadium, Miami with his wife Antonela. The crowd chanted "Messi, Messi" when they appeared on the screen. People are posting "there's nothing to hide" making a connection to the recent Coldplay controversy.

This time, there was no issue, in contrast to the band's recent viral debacle during their New York gig.
This time, there was no issue, in contrast to the band's recent viral debacle during their New York gig.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: July 28, 2025 13:15:05 IST

On July 27, 2025, Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo presented a humble yet legendary moment at Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, at the crossroads of sporting culture and pop culture spectacle. The Argentine football icon and wife provided an eruption of fan reaction, not for dramatic presentation, rather for calm presence and quiet charm, and were even a lucky touch on the Kiss Cam.

“They have got nothing to hide” fans react 

Messi raised his hand in a subtle wave with a smile instead of a kiss, and Antonela also offered a calming smile. “Messi! Messi! Messi!” became the crowd shout that changed the Coldplay concert into an unplanned salute to athletic greatness. The camera lit them for a short time in a seat on the terrace – proof that they could avoid a polarizing show of all show, for subtlety.

Chris Martin’s on-stage acknowledgement: “Oh, Leo, my beautiful brother… You and your wife looking so fine…. The number one sportsman of all time” highlighted the moment’s significance, furthering celebrating it with a burial, almost mythological, quality despite its non-presentational qualities. 

This moment is all the more remarkable for its context. Messi was on sabbatical from MLS with a one-match suspension for skipping the All-Star Game, such that this was a rare public appearance that was not surrounded by the normal critique of match-day environments. It was reminder of the juxtaposition of a coldplay “kiss cam” that subsequently emerged out of a high-profile corporate scandal after an unintended exhibition of how Messi’s presence transmogrified the format out around grace, not tawdry exposure.

Social media buzzed very quickly but in varied ways. Fans applauded Messi’s dignified low-key exchange; others humorously compared it to the Astronomer CEO incident, expecting to see some action, which did not happen.

Essentially, Messi and Antonela gave that type of artistry in poise. They showed the world that fame is not found in spectacle. Rather, sometimes a little wave can say so much more than a showy display of attention.

Also Read: Women’s Euro Final 2025: England Hold Off Spain In Penalties To Defend Crown

Tags: Coldplay ConcertHard rock stadiumKiss Camlionel messiMiami

RELATED News

Formula 1 Legend Lewis Hamilton Speaks About Gaza
From Armed Robbery To The Hall Of Fame: Dwight Muhammad Qawi’s Journey Ends At 72
India Loses To England In An Exciting WCL Match At Headingley
Gautam Gambhir Slams Hypocrisy, Says ‘No Handshakes, No Nonsense’
Women’s Euro Final 2025: England Hold Off Spain In Penalties To Defend Crown

LATEST NEWS

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO Oversubscribed On Day 3: Fear Of FOMO? Check This Out
81-Year-Old George Lucas Makes Debut At San Diego Comic-Con, Gets Standing Ovation As Fans Get First Look At His Museum
Mahavatar Narsimha Roars Loud With 400% Box Office Jump, Smashes Rs11.35 Cr Hindi Opening Weekend – Fans Go Wild!
Thailand Shooting: Gunman Kills 6 Including Himself At Bangkok Food Market
Is It Safe for Kidney Patients to Eat Raw Onions? Check What You Should Know
Ilaiyaraaja vs Sony: Supreme Court Rejects National Award Winning Music Composer’s Request Amid Dispute
Who Is Danny Ramirez? Jessica Alba Confirms New Relationship With A PDA-Filled Outing
Sunny Deol Meets Dalai Lama In Ladakh, Expresses Gratitude Amid ‘Border 2’ And ‘Ramayana’ Buzz
Cash-At-Home Controversy: “You should have filed….” Supreme Court Tells Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal
Kyunki Saas Bhi Fame Smriti Irani’s Shocking Revelation: ‘I Had To Go Back With Hospital Reports,’ Fired After Miscarriage
Lionel Messi Scores Again: This Time On Kiss Cam In Miami

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lionel Messi Scores Again: This Time On Kiss Cam In Miami

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lionel Messi Scores Again: This Time On Kiss Cam In Miami
Lionel Messi Scores Again: This Time On Kiss Cam In Miami
Lionel Messi Scores Again: This Time On Kiss Cam In Miami
Lionel Messi Scores Again: This Time On Kiss Cam In Miami

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?