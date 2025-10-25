LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Lionel Messi's India Match Delayed, Check When The Match Is Scheduled

The reason quoted by the official about the cancellation was the recurring violations and failure of the Indian state to settle the hosting requirements. AFA is currently trying to rearrange the match in the next international period, and the new date will be announced soon.

(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 25, 2025 15:22:50 IST

The much specialized friendly match of Lionel Messi with the national football team of Argentina in India has been postponed. The match was originally to be played on November 17 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, but will be played on the next FIFA international window. Anto Augustine, the Managing Director of Reporter Broadcasting Company which sponsored the friendly game made the announcement.

Lionel Messi’s India Match Delayed

This is credited to the fact that they had taken a long time to get the required approval of FIFA, which is the governing body of football in the world. Augustine is quoted as saying that even after the effort to make the requirements, such as a delegation visit to India to tour the venue and accommodations, the required approvals were not obtained in time. A representative of an Argentine Football Association (AFA) admitted that the match was not going to be held as scheduled. The reason quoted by the official about the cancellation was the recurring violations and failure of the Indian state to settle the hosting requirements. AFA is currently trying to rearrange the match in the next international period, and the new date will be announced soon.

When Is The Match Scheduled?

This is a blow to the fans in India who were looking forward to settling down and watching Messi and the world champion team play. The rescheduling will be aimed at facilitating that all the logistical and regulatory planning is made in order to deliver a safe and successful event to both the teams and the spectators.

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 3:22 PM IST
