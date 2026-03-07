LIVE TV
Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers Live Streaming: How to Watch NBA Game in India?

Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers Live Streaming: How to Watch NBA Game in India?

Stream Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers live. Catch all the NBA action at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Find out how to watch the match live in India and which players could miss the important encounter due to injuries.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers Live Streaming. Image Credit: X/@Lakers and @Pacers
Published: March 7, 2026 09:50:34 IST

Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers Live Streaming: How to Watch NBA Game in India?

Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers: The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Indiana Pacers at the Crypto.com Arena in front of their home crowd in a cross-conference clash. The Lakers come into this game having lost their previous clash. Meanwhile, the Pacers are placed at the bottom of the Eastern Conference points table. They are on a seven-match losing streak. 

Luka Doncic would have the biggest role to play for the home team. The Slovenian would be taking over the attacking responsibilities in the absence of LeBron James. He leads the chart for scoring the most points per game. Doncic also ranks third for the most assists per game. Meanwhile, Luke Kennard has the highest three-point percentage across the two conferences. 

On the other hand, for the Indiana Pacers, Pascal Siakam has scored the best points per game. Andrew Nembhard ranks sixth for assists per game in the league. Ivica Zubac ranks sixth for rebounds per game. 

Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers Live Streaming NBA 2025-26

When will the Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers NBA 2025-26 match take place?

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers NBA 2025-26 match will take place on Saturday, 7 March 2026 in India.

When will the Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers NBA 2025-26 match start?

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers NBA 2025-26 match will start at 9:00 A.M. in India on Saturday, 7 March, 2026.

Where will the Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers NBA 2025-26 match be played?

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers NBA 2025-26 match will be played at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.  

Where to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers NBA 2025-26 match in India?

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers NBA 2025-26 match will not be broadcast live on TV and can be live-streamed with on Amazon Prime (with an NBA league pass subscription) in India from 1:30 A.M. IST on Saturday, 7 March, 2026.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers: Injury Report

The home team, the Los Angeles Lakers, will be missing their talisman, LeBron James. James injured himself in the previous game against the Denver Nuggets. In the absence of James, Luka Doncic will be taking over the attacking responsibilities for the Lakers. 

Apart from James, Maxi Kleber, and Deandre Ayton are also doubtful for the game. While Kleber is dealing with a back issue, Ayton has a few concerns with his knee. 

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 9:50 AM IST
QUICK LINKS