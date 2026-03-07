Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid: Federico Valverde Scores a Late Winner to Keep Los Blancos Alive in La Liga Title Race

Celta Vigo gave its fans a lot to cheer about for more than 90 minutes against Real Madrid. The sixth-placed club almost stretched out the Los Blancos for a draw at the Balaidos Stadium in front of their home crowd. However, a late winner from Federico Valverde in injury time meant that the 36-time champions did not trail further in the La Liga title race.

Having played an extra game, Real Madrid are only a point away from table leaders, FC Barcelona. A win in Vigo ensured they did not slip away further and remained within touching distance of arch-rivals with a handful of games remaining in the season.

Valverde’s late winner helps Real Madrid avoid embarrassment

Federico Valverde scored a late winner in the fifth minute of injury time to help his team bounce back from back-to-back losses in the league. However, the goal from the Uruguayan midfielder did not come without its share of luck. Valverde picked up on a loose ball from the edge of the area. He smacked the ball in hopes of getting a late goal, and thankfully for him, his shot was deflected off Celta Vigo’s defender, Marcos Alonso. The deflection resulted in the goalkeeper, Radu, being wrong-footed. The ball went in as Real Madrid picked up crucial three points.

Trent Alexander-Arnold continues to disappoint

There is a reason Trent Alexander-Arnold does not have any defending highlights. He’s terrible at defending. Even my 100 year old grandpa can defend better than him. — MUSBEY. (@zaMusbeyNe_) March 6, 2026









Since his big move to the Spanish capital from Liverpool, Trent Alexander-Arnold has yet to set the stage on fire with his performances. While the English full-back has contributed in the attacking third of the field, he has been a letdown in the defence. Celta Vigo’s equaliser in the first half had come due to an error from the defender.

Trent was unable to showcase any physical prowess when trying to take the ball away from Williot Swedberg. He was outmatched by the Swedish winger from Celta Vigo as he passed the ball, setting up a close-range finish for Borja Iglesias, who scored past Thibaut Courtois.

Earlier in the game, French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni scored in the 11th minute to give Real Madrid the lead.

Also Read: ISL 2025-26: Jamie Maclaren’s Four-Goal Blitz Crush Odisha FC 5-1 at Salt Lake