Home > Sports > Lucas Paqueta’s Match Fixing And Betting Breaches Charges Dropped

Lucas Paqueta’s Match Fixing And Betting Breaches Charges Dropped

Paqueta have experienced severe psychological and professional suffering as a result of the drawn out litigation. He experienced mental agony and lost out on a very lucrative transfer to Manchester City, which was reported to be worth £85 million.

Without the burden of a ban looming over him, Paqueta can once again concentrate on his career.
Without the burden of a ban looming over him, Paqueta can once again concentrate on his career.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 1, 2025 13:27:00 IST

Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta has been found not guilty of four alleged spot fixing charges by an independent FA Regulatory Commission, bringing an end to a case that has been ongoing for almost two years. The allegations were that he deliberately received yellow cards in four Premier League matches from late 2022 to mid 2023 to manipulate the betting markets. Those charges were found to be “not proven”, which spared him from what would have been a lifetime ban. 

How did the case affect him?

But he wasn’t completely in the clear. The Commission did uphold two lesser charges of breaches of FA Rule F3 for his alleged failure to engage with the investigation, refusing to answer questions or submit documentation when requested to do so. He can expect to receive a sanction, likely monetary, shortly. The protracted case would have caused significant distress personally and professionally to Paqueta. He missed out on a very lucrative transfer to Manchester City (estimated to be £85 million), suffered emotional turmoil which saw him break down in tears during one match, and saw West Ham United suffer loss of opportunity and guess work over managerial decisions. Club executives and his legal representatives may attempt to recover about £1 million in legal costs from the FA.

His support during worst times

In the subsequent statements made following the ruling, Paqueta reiterated his innocence, conveyed his relief, and also noted to thank his wife, family, legal team, West Ham and fans for all the relentless support. Karren Brady, West Ham vice chair, publicly endorsed Paqueta and highly praised his professionalism in the face of immense discomfort. With the most serious allegations behind him, Paqueta can once again focus on his career without the restriction of a ban hanging over his head. Paqueta still has two years left on his West Ham contract, and with a key year ahead of him in his career, he is keen to turn the page to focus and meaning as the FA deals with its own scrutiny for its handling of the case.

Also Read: Khalid Jamil Shocks The System Becomes First Indian Coach In 13 Years

Tags: Betting BreachesCharges DroppedEnglish Football AssociationFALucas PaquetaMatch FixingWest Ham

RELATED News

Khalid Jamil Shocks The System Becomes First Indian Coach In 13 Years
LeBron James and Nikola Jokić Linked to USD 5 Billion Rival League Aiming to Challenge the NBA
Do You Know Who John Cena’s First WWE Opponent Was? Most Fans Have No Clue
Logan Paul’s Mid Air Crisis Preps The Greatest Summer Slam Battle
CM Punk’s Biggest Regret: Giving Up WWE Before More John Cena Moments

LATEST NEWS

ASSAM: Six Wild Buffaloes Die In Kaziranga Lightning Strike; Probe Initiated
Achchhelal Kumar God
Mallikarjun Kharge Writes To Deputy Chairman On CISF Entry In Rajya Sabha
Gold Price Today: Will Yellow Metal Prices Drop Soon? Here’s What You Need to Know — Plus Check Rates In Your City
Health Scare at Annavaram Temple Agama School: Eight Students Fall Ill.
Bigg Boss 19: Premiere Date, Probable Contestants, and Where to Watch | All You Need to Know
US Accused Of Secret Cyberattacks On Chinese Military Using Microsoft Exchange Flaws – What’s Really Happening?
Lucas Paqueta’s Match Fixing And Betting Breaches Charges Dropped
Is Elon Musk About To Replace Siri With Grok In A Game-Changing Apple Deal? Here Is What We Know
ECI Announces Vice Presidential Election 2025 Schedule, Nominations Open From August 7
Lucas Paqueta’s Match Fixing And Betting Breaches Charges Dropped

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lucas Paqueta’s Match Fixing And Betting Breaches Charges Dropped

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lucas Paqueta’s Match Fixing And Betting Breaches Charges Dropped
Lucas Paqueta’s Match Fixing And Betting Breaches Charges Dropped
Lucas Paqueta’s Match Fixing And Betting Breaches Charges Dropped
Lucas Paqueta’s Match Fixing And Betting Breaches Charges Dropped

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?