Lucas Paqueta’s Match Fixing And Betting Breaches Charges Dropped

Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta has been found not guilty of four alleged spot fixing charges by an independent FA Regulatory Commission, bringing an end to a case that has been ongoing for almost two years. The allegations were that he deliberately received yellow cards in four Premier League matches from late 2022 to mid 2023 to manipulate the betting markets. Those charges were found to be “not proven”, which spared him from what would have been a lifetime ban.

How did the case affect him?

But he wasn’t completely in the clear. The Commission did uphold two lesser charges of breaches of FA Rule F3 for his alleged failure to engage with the investigation, refusing to answer questions or submit documentation when requested to do so. He can expect to receive a sanction, likely monetary, shortly. The protracted case would have caused significant distress personally and professionally to Paqueta. He missed out on a very lucrative transfer to Manchester City (estimated to be £85 million), suffered emotional turmoil which saw him break down in tears during one match, and saw West Ham United suffer loss of opportunity and guess work over managerial decisions. Club executives and his legal representatives may attempt to recover about £1 million in legal costs from the FA.

His support during worst times

In the subsequent statements made following the ruling, Paqueta reiterated his innocence, conveyed his relief, and also noted to thank his wife, family, legal team, West Ham and fans for all the relentless support. Karren Brady, West Ham vice chair, publicly endorsed Paqueta and highly praised his professionalism in the face of immense discomfort. With the most serious allegations behind him, Paqueta can once again focus on his career without the restriction of a ban hanging over his head. Paqueta still has two years left on his West Ham contract, and with a key year ahead of him in his career, he is keen to turn the page to focus and meaning as the FA deals with its own scrutiny for its handling of the case.

