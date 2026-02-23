Mahieka Sharma’s Viral Reaction After Hardik Pandya’s Wicket During IND vs SA Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 Match – VIDEO

T20 WORLD CUP 2026: India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya failed to perform against South Africa as he was dismissed for 18 runs in India’s Super 8 clash against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Mahieka Sharma’s Reaction After Hardik Pandya’s Wicket Goes Viral | Watch

On the first ball of the 15th over during India’s innings, Hardik Pandya was batting on 18 runs when he went for a big shot off the delivery by Keshav Maharaj; however, the shot didn’t go as planned, and Pandya was caught by Tristan Stubbs.

After Hardik Pandya’s disappointing dismissal, the camera cut to the stands and zoomed in on the expressions of his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, who was present at the stadium. A video of Mahieka Sharma has gone viral on the internet, where she can be seen clapping, which left the fans surprised, given the timing.

Watch the video:

India Crumbles to Worst-Ever T20 World Cup Loss

The Indian cricket team suffered an embarrassing collapse against South Africa as the Men in Blue suffered their first defeat of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Indian batters struggled to score runs against the Proteas bowlers as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

India had high hopes from their clutch performer, Hardik Pandya; however, he also failed to make a difference. During his stay at the crease, Hardik smashed one six and added 35 runs from 30 balls in a partnership for the sixth wicket with Shivam Dube also removed Rinku Singh for a two-ball duck, caught by Stubbs, and then Arshdeep Singh also fell at the same position two balls later.

India’s chase of 188 runs ended in a 76-run loss in their first Super 8s match. The team could only manage 111 runs in 18.5 overs. Shivam Dube top-scored with 42 off 37 balls, but the rest of the lineup failed to contribute.

For South Africa, Marco Jansen was outstanding, picking up four wickets for just 22 runs in 3.5 overs. Keshav Maharaj also starred with three key wickets, dismantling India’s middle order and ensuring a comfortable win for the Proteas.

T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Vows Strong Comeback After India’s Loss

“Sometimes, you have to think you cannot win the game in the power play, but you can lose it. Did not have the partnerships we needed. Part of the game. We will learn from it. Sit back and bounce back,” the Team India captain said.

“And good to have them on our side. (On plans for the next game in Chennai) Hopefully bat well, bowl well, and field well. Keep it simple. That is what we will try to do.”

