Home > Sports > Manchester United Submit Third Bid for Brentford Star Bryan Mbeumo Amid Growing Transfer Pressure

Manchester United Submit Third Bid for Brentford Star Bryan Mbeumo Amid Growing Transfer Pressure

Manchester United have submitted a third bid for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, aiming to secure the transfer before their U.S. tour. Mbeumo is keen on the move, but Brentford may only sell one of their top attackers. The deal could also impact Newcastle’s pursuit of Yoane Wissa amid shifting transfer dynamics.

Bryan Mbeumo (Image Credit - X)
Bryan Mbeumo (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 18, 2025 06:50:09 IST

Manchester United have made a third official offer to sign Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, intensifying their pursuit of the dynamic Cameroon international. The latest proposal comes after two previous bids, the last reportedly worth 55 million British Pounds plus 7.5 million British Pounds in add-ons, were rejected by Brentford.

The Premier League giants are eager to finalize a deal in time to include Bryan Mbeumo in their pre-season tour of the United States, which begins later this month. Bryan Mbeumo has been a top target for United throughout the summer window, following the high-profile signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves.

Mbeumo’s Determination and Brentford’s Dilemma

Bryan Mbeumo has made his desire to join Manchester United clear for over a month, which has encouraged the club to push forward despite setbacks. The 25-year-old returned to pre-season training with Brentford earlier this week, alongside Yoane Wissa, another player attracting transfer interest.

Brentford now face a challenging decision. With both Mbeumo and Wissa key to their attacking setup and having already lost head coach Thomas Frank and captain Christian Norgaard, sources close to the club believe it’s highly unlikely both will be sold this summer. Each has one year plus an optional extra year left on their contract, increasing urgency around any potential sale.

The clock is ticking, as whichever club be it United for Bryan Mbeumo or Newcastle for Yoane Wissa completes a deal first could effectively block the other transfer.

Transfer Ripple Effects Across the League

The situation is further complicated by Newcastle United’s striker search, which originally focused on Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike. With Ekitike now preferring a move to Liverpool, Newcastle have intensified interest in Yoane Wissa as a plan B.

United’s newest bid may have been strategically timed to beat Newcastle to the punch, forcing Brentford to commit before losing two of their main attacking options.

A Tactical Fit at Old Trafford

Under new boss Rúben Amorim, Mbeumo is expected to compete for the ‘Right No 10’ role, a position once filled at Sporting by Marcus Edwards. While Amad Diallo remains a contender, Mbeumo’s consistent end-product, second only to Mohamed Salah in match-winning goal contributions, could give United a decisive edge on the right flank.

Tags: Bryan MbeumoManchester United

Manchester United Submit Third Bid for Brentford Star Bryan Mbeumo Amid Growing Transfer Pressure

Manchester United Submit Third Bid for Brentford Star Bryan Mbeumo Amid Growing Transfer Pressure
Manchester United Submit Third Bid for Brentford Star Bryan Mbeumo Amid Growing Transfer Pressure
Manchester United Submit Third Bid for Brentford Star Bryan Mbeumo Amid Growing Transfer Pressure
Manchester United Submit Third Bid for Brentford Star Bryan Mbeumo Amid Growing Transfer Pressure

