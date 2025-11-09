‘Mar Jayega Lekin…’ Yuvraj Singh Spills The Secret On Abhishek Sharma’s Unusual Habit, Embarrasses Young Cricketer On Camera

A bright spark indeed, Abhishek Sharma has been of late. The Punjab-based left-hander, coached by ex-India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, created much hype during the T20I series against the Australian team by registering the most number of runs. Abhishek collected 163 runs in five games and thus, he won the Player of the Series award.

Yuvraj Singh Reveals Abhishek Sharma’s Funny Secret

In a hilarious manner, Yuvraj Singh, recently disclosed a hilarious fact about his student, Abhishek who is emotionally dependent on his cricket bats. According to him, when Abhishek is among the good things and participates in the majority of affairs, his bats are the most valuable things in his room. The young batter in fact conceals the real number of bats that he has, according to Yuvraj.

Yuvraj Singh spills the funniest truth about Abhishek Sharma. “You can take anything from Abhishek Sharma, but nobody can take a bat from him. He’ll fight for it, maybe even cry, but he won’t give you a single one. Even if he has 10 bats, he’ll still say, I only have two!” pic.twitter.com/L6lHoRAcch — GillTheWill (@GillTheWill77) November 8, 2025

Abhishek Sharma’s Obsession With His Cricket Bats

You can steal whatever you like of Abhishek Sharma, but you cannot steal a bat from him, Yuvraj said to him at one point in time when Abhishek was also present.

Ye mar jayega, pit jayega, ro dega par apna bat nahi dega (He will fight it, even weep, but not lay aside his bat). He will have 10 bats but he will still say, I only have two. He stole all my bats but he also gives his own, Yuvraj added.

