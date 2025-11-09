LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 'Mar Jayega Lekin…' Yuvraj Singh Spills The Secret On Abhishek Sharma's Unusual Habit, Embarrasses Young Cricketer On Camera

'Mar Jayega Lekin…' Yuvraj Singh Spills The Secret On Abhishek Sharma's Unusual Habit, Embarrasses Young Cricketer On Camera

Cricket legend Yuvraj Singh shared a funny story about his student Abhishek Sharma, revealing the young star’s emotional bond with his bats. After being named Player of the Series against Australia, Abhishek’s obsession with his bat left fans amused by Yuvraj’s hilarious remarks.

Yuvraj Singh and Abhishek Sharma (PHOTO: X)
Yuvraj Singh and Abhishek Sharma (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 9, 2025 17:41:25 IST

‘Mar Jayega Lekin…’ Yuvraj Singh Spills The Secret On Abhishek Sharma’s Unusual Habit, Embarrasses Young Cricketer On Camera

A bright spark indeed, Abhishek Sharma has been of late. The Punjab-based left-hander, coached by ex-India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, created much hype during the T20I series against the Australian team by registering the most number of runs. Abhishek collected 163 runs in five games and thus, he won the Player of the Series award.

Yuvraj Singh Reveals Abhishek Sharma’s Funny Secret

In a hilarious manner, Yuvraj Singh, recently disclosed a hilarious fact about his student, Abhishek who is emotionally dependent on his cricket bats. According to him, when Abhishek is among the good things and participates in the majority of affairs, his bats are the most valuable things in his room. The young batter in fact conceals the real number of bats that he has, according to Yuvraj.

Abhishek Sharma’s Obsession With His Cricket Bats

You can steal whatever you like of Abhishek Sharma, but you cannot steal a bat from him, Yuvraj said to him at one point in time when Abhishek was also present.

Ye mar jayega, pit jayega, ro dega par apna bat nahi dega (He will fight it, even weep, but not lay aside his bat). He will have 10 bats but he will still say, I only have two. He stole all my bats but he also gives his own, Yuvraj added.

Yuvraj put it in a nutshell when he jokingly commented that you could take anything of Abhishek Sharma, but no one could take a bat of him. He will fight it, may even weep, but he will not give it you a single one. However, he can have 10 bats and he will still say, I have two!

First published on: Nov 9, 2025 5:41 PM IST
