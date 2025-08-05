LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china France news gaza Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia donald trump china France news gaza Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia donald trump china France news gaza Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia donald trump china France news gaza Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china France news gaza Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia donald trump china France news gaza Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia donald trump china France news gaza Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia donald trump china France news gaza Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Meet Brock Lesnar’s Wife, Rena Marlette Greek: Her Life Now Will Shock You!

Meet Brock Lesnar’s Wife, Rena Marlette Greek: Her Life Now Will Shock You!

Turk and Duke are the couple's two sons, and they live on a farm in Canada. But because of her contributions to wrestling and her quiet role in Lesnar, Sable has built a legacy for the fans that endures today.

Rena Marlette Greek, better known as Sable, is Brock Lesnar's wife and a former WWE Diva.
Rena Marlette Greek, better known as Sable, is Brock Lesnar's wife and a former WWE Diva.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 5, 2025 18:40:00 IST

Rena Marlette Greek, also known as Sable in the WWE is the wife of Brock Lesnar and a former WWE Diva and a cultural phenomenon. Sable has been married to Lesnar since May 6, 2006, a combination of high profile celebrity and family.

Her life before Brock Lesnar

Sable became a star in WWE in the period of Attitude Era as she began her introduction in the year 1996 and was soon established as a female star. In 1998 she became WWF Women Champion and had a feud with the great names Luna Vachon, Jacqueline, but in 1999 she left the company. In 1999, Sable hit the headlines when she sued WWF to the tune of 110 million dollars accusing the company of sexual harassment and poor working conditions among other things including high heels stunts, and threats to reveal herself in ring shows. In 2003 she returned very briefly, and retired in 2004, taking up a quiet life with her family.

People were interested in the personal life of Sable as they were in her in ring character. The event followed an earlier union with wrestler Marc Mero after which she later got involved with Lesnar. The unusual love affair which was characterized by the infamous Lesnar proposal at the time of breaking into her house ended up in a wedding in the year 2006. Lesnar has since referred to her as the rock solid of his life. 

Her kids and personal life

The couple has two sons, Turk born in 2009 and Duke born in 2010 who are ice hockey players. Its family resides in a farm in Saskatchewan, Canada in secrecy. Lesnar too has twins in an old relationship, whereas Sable has a daughter Mariah in her first marriage. To this day, decades after her departure out of the frame, Sable still is the subject of fascination among fans either due to the nostalgic fandom that still captures the audience or the enthusiasm caused by the odd appearance on social media that has led to renewed discussion on her looks and appearance. As Brock Lesnar charges the ring yet again we can see his other quiet power is just as legendary at home.

Also Read: WWE Kept Brock Lesnar’s Return Even From Its Own Writers!

Tags: Brock LesnarBrock Lesnar WifeRena Marlette GreekSableWWEWWE SummerSlam 2025

RELATED News

Middleweight Showdown: Dolidze vs Hernandez Headlines UFC Vegas Fight Night
Asaduddin Owaisi’s Explosive Praise For Mohammed Siraj Sparks Viral Frenzy
Mike Hopkins Joins Pelicans Staff, Reuniting with Syracuse Roots in New Orleans
US Immigration Slammed For Barring Trans Sports Competitors
Jey Uso Opens Up: “Getting to the Top Is Easy—Staying There Is the Real Fight”

LATEST NEWS

Meet Brock Lesnar’s Wife, Rena Marlette Greek: Her Life Now Will Shock You!
From BOO & BUM To FAT & FUN: Real Airport Codes That Will Tickle Your Funny Bones
Bridging Ancient Wisdom with Modern Science: Gurukula Students Can Now Study at IITs Under ‘Setubandha Scholar Scheme’
Gautam Adani’s Fortune Underpins Strategic Shift At Adani Ports: What’s Behind It?
China Health Alert: Chikungunya Virus Infects 7,000+ In Guangdong, Experts Warn…
Pam Bondi Pushes Grand Jury Probe Into Trump-Russia Investigation Origins
Uttarkashi Police Confirm Ongoing Relief, Rescue Operations Amid Rising Kheer Gadh Water Levels
Kajol’s Birthday: Ajay Devgn Shares A Sweet, Funny Tribute That Fans Can’t Stop Talking About!
Cryptocurrency Fraud: ED Attaches The Assets Of Indian Convicted In The US For Stealing Money Through Fake Websites
Jey Uso Opens Up: “Getting to the Top Is Easy—Staying There Is the Real Fight”
Meet Brock Lesnar’s Wife, Rena Marlette Greek: Her Life Now Will Shock You!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meet Brock Lesnar’s Wife, Rena Marlette Greek: Her Life Now Will Shock You!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meet Brock Lesnar’s Wife, Rena Marlette Greek: Her Life Now Will Shock You!
Meet Brock Lesnar’s Wife, Rena Marlette Greek: Her Life Now Will Shock You!
Meet Brock Lesnar’s Wife, Rena Marlette Greek: Her Life Now Will Shock You!
Meet Brock Lesnar’s Wife, Rena Marlette Greek: Her Life Now Will Shock You!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?