Meet Brock Lesnar’s Wife, Rena Marlette Greek: Her Life Now Will Shock You!

Rena Marlette Greek, also known as Sable in the WWE is the wife of Brock Lesnar and a former WWE Diva and a cultural phenomenon. Sable has been married to Lesnar since May 6, 2006, a combination of high profile celebrity and family.

Her life before Brock Lesnar

Sable became a star in WWE in the period of Attitude Era as she began her introduction in the year 1996 and was soon established as a female star. In 1998 she became WWF Women Champion and had a feud with the great names Luna Vachon, Jacqueline, but in 1999 she left the company. In 1999, Sable hit the headlines when she sued WWF to the tune of 110 million dollars accusing the company of sexual harassment and poor working conditions among other things including high heels stunts, and threats to reveal herself in ring shows. In 2003 she returned very briefly, and retired in 2004, taking up a quiet life with her family.

People were interested in the personal life of Sable as they were in her in ring character. The event followed an earlier union with wrestler Marc Mero after which she later got involved with Lesnar. The unusual love affair which was characterized by the infamous Lesnar proposal at the time of breaking into her house ended up in a wedding in the year 2006. Lesnar has since referred to her as the rock solid of his life.

Her kids and personal life

The couple has two sons, Turk born in 2009 and Duke born in 2010 who are ice hockey players. Its family resides in a farm in Saskatchewan, Canada in secrecy. Lesnar too has twins in an old relationship, whereas Sable has a daughter Mariah in her first marriage. To this day, decades after her departure out of the frame, Sable still is the subject of fascination among fans either due to the nostalgic fandom that still captures the audience or the enthusiasm caused by the odd appearance on social media that has led to renewed discussion on her looks and appearance. As Brock Lesnar charges the ring yet again we can see his other quiet power is just as legendary at home.

Also Read: WWE Kept Brock Lesnar’s Return Even From Its Own Writers!