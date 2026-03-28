Fact Check: Jasprit Bumrah to Miss MI vs KKR at Wankhede? Who Can Replace Mumbai Indians Legend in Playing XI — Details Inside

With questions rising over Jasprit Bumrah’s availability for the clash between the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders, former MI pacer has joined Hardik Pandya’s team. The MI vs KKR clash is only hours away, and a major development has been received from the camp of the five-time champions, the Mumbai Indians. The hosts have made crucial additions to their team. Among the three pacers to have joined the MI camp is 32-year-old Akash Madhwal. Speculations have risen due to their presence among the MI squad as to whether Akash Madhwal could replace Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI.

Madhwal had earlier played for the Mumbai Indians in 2023 and 2024. The right-arm pacer was one of the breakout players in 2023. In eight games that season, Madhwal picked up 14 wickets while going at an economy of less than 8.6 runs per over. Madhwal is accompanied by American pacers Rushil Ugarkar and Sunny Patel. Both Ugarkar and Patel play for MI New York in Major League Cricket (MLC).

Can Akash Madhwal replace Jasprit Bumrah in MI playing XI?

Having joined as net bowlers, Akash Madhwal cannot replace Jasprit Bumrah. However, with growing concerns over Jasprit Bumrah’s availability, Akash Madhwal is a crucial addition to the MI squad. His current role in the squad will be to act as a net bowler, preparing the batters for the challenges of the match while honing his skills as well. Madhwal is a specialist death bowler, a role that Jasprit Bumrah often takes for the Mumbai Indians as well as Team India.

Jasprit Bumrah in BCCI Centre of Excellence before IPL 2026

Prior to the 2026 Indian Premier League, Jasprit Bumrah was requested to report to the BCCI Center of Excellence in Bengaluru. In order to keep him fit for the upcoming lengthy season ahead, the national team’s medical staff implemented a structured workload control program.

He has been prescribed a unique strength and conditioning regimen by the medical personnel. The primary objective is to adequately prepare him for India’s forthcoming tour to England following the IPL. Bumrah is yet to join the MI team for the 19th season of the Indian Premier League.

He is probably going to miss the Mumbai Indians’ first game against the Kolkata Knight Riders. It is anticipated that the administration of the Indian squad will communicate with him during the competition. Having taken 186 wickets for MI over the years, Bumrah is a vital member of the team.

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