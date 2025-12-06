LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Mitchell Starc Delivers Surprise Fifty To Push Australia Ahead In Ashes Clash, Social Media Calls It 'One For The History Books'

Mitchell Starc Delivers Surprise Fifty To Push Australia Ahead In Ashes Clash, Social Media Calls It ‘One For The History Books’

The second Ashes Test became more and more dominated by Australia as Mitchell Starc scored a very important fifty and got strong help from the lower order batsmen so that their first innings lead was extended to over 100 runs. England's position is more and more difficult as they have to bat in the fourth innings under very tough conditions at the Gabba.

Mitchell Starc's 50 (Image Credit: X)
Mitchell Starc's 50 (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 6, 2025 12:44:39 IST

Mitchell Starc Delivers Surprise Fifty To Push Australia Ahead In Ashes Clash, Social Media Calls It ‘One For The History Books’

Australia has consolidated their position in the second Test match of the Ashes against England at the Gabba by Day 3 tea, with a massive 450/8 on the board and a lead of 116 runs. The home side demonstrated both patient and aggressive sides and got the most out of the batting conditions at the beginning of the day, then slowly ground the bowlers of England down. The innings, that relied on patience and smart running between the wickets, put the Australians in a powerful position to lead the match with their own rules for the rest of the game.

Mitchell Starc Delivers Fifty

The performance of the charcoal Mitchell Starc was recognizably above all, as he hit a very determined fifty, at the same time controlling the ball and making the English attack annoyed towards the end of the innings. Starc’s style showed his capability of changing to the situation, protecting the tail when necessary and attacking every time the chance came. His partner and then backing from Alex Carey and some lower order like Scott Boland helped a lot in keeping the score turned up. Their alliance not only moved Australia’s lead further ahead but also took the air out of England’s balloon, whose bowlers even after bowling long tiring spells couldn’t get through the defences of the batters.

Ashes 2025

With a big lead and still two wickets in hand, the Australians are now planning to make even harder for England to get to the score. The pitch has started behaving erratically in terms of bounce, and the darkness is going to worsen batting quite a lot. The strategy for the Australians will be to skin the cat till the end and then take the pace attack with a difficult, worn out ball under the conditions where seam and swing are in favor of the bowl. This sets a big demand on the English who will require a very disciplined second innings performing to survive the fight. The Australian power though, is definitely at the peak.

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 12:44 PM IST
Mitchell Starc Delivers Surprise Fifty To Push Australia Ahead In Ashes Clash, Social Media Calls It ‘One For The History Books’

