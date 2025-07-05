Live Tv
Mohammed Siraj Reveals Why He Wanted Akash Deep To Take The Remaining 4 Wickets

Mohammed Siraj starred with a six-wicket haul as India bowled out England for 407 in the 2nd Test. He praised debutant Aakash Deep, who took 4 wickets, saying he would’ve handed him the ball if they had equal scalps. India ended Day 3 with a solid 244-run lead.

Mohammed Siraj Reveals Why He Wanted Aakash Deep to Take the Remaining 4 Wickets (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 5, 2025 15:11:35 IST

After taking a six-wicket haul in the first innings of the second test against England, Indian seamer Mohammed Siraj said he would have given the ball to his bowling partner Akash Deep if he had the same number of wickets as Akash.

Deep finished the first innings with four wickets in 20 overs, conceded 88 runs at an economy of 4.40.
Mohammed Siraj grabbed six wickets as India bowled out England for 407 runs, taking a first-innings lead of 180 runs in the second test.

Siraj Recalls First Five-Wicket Haul, Talks About Team Spirit

In a video posted by BCCI, Siraj said, “I would have given the ball to Akash if I had the same number of wickets as Akash. My first five-wicket haul was in Australia. It is a memory for me. I would have given the ball to Akash. I even told Akash to take out the remaining four wickets.”

Akash Deep’s Patience Rewarded, Says Mohammed Siraj

Siraj praised Deep for his brilliance in the first innings and said he was waiting for the opportunity.
“He was waiting for the opportunity. He has shown how hungry he is. To be honest, I enjoyed bowling with him. My aim was not to give runs from my end. I wanted to control myself and put pressure on the opposition,” he added.

India in Control After Day 3 Lead in Second Test

Siraj’s spell, particularly with the second new ball, ensured India retained a strong hold on the game. He claimed six wickets, four of them from the final five in England’s innings, including the wicket of England skipper Ben Stokes for a duck.

Coming to the match, before the end of the day play, India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal for 28. Rahul 28* and Karun Nair 7* stand tall on the crease as India finished Day 3 on 64/1, leading by 244.

Brief score: India: 587 (Shubman Gill 269, Ravindra Jadeja 89, Shoaib Bashir 3/167) against England: 407 ( Jamie Smith 184*, Harry Brook 158; Mohammed Siraj 6/70/). India 64/1 (KL Rahul 28*, Yashasvi Jaiswal 28; Josh Tongue 1/12).

(With Inputs From ANI)

