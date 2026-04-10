MS Dhoni To Retire After IPL 2026 Due To Indian Premier League’s New ’45-Plus’ Rule? Here’s All You Need To Know About Viral Tweet

MS Dhoni: A recent social media claim suggesting that players aged 45 and above could be barred from participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has sparked widespread speculation, particularly regarding the future of Chennai Super Kings’ iconic wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni. The viral post hinted that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering introducing such a rule from IPL 2027, effectively forcing Dhoni into retirement. However, there is currently no official confirmation or credible report supporting this claim and fans have passed it off as fake news.

How Old Will Be MS Dhoni In 2026?

Dhoni, who is 44 and will turn 45 on July 7, has long been a central figure in the IPL, both as a player and a leader. Over the years, he has built a legacy that few can match, holding records such as the most appearances in the tournament and the most matches as a captain. His contributions behind the stumps are equally remarkable, with over 200 dismissals, including a significant number of stumpings that underline his sharp reflexes and cricketing intelligence.

Will MS Dhoni Play For CSK In IPL 2026?

Despite the rumors, the likelihood of Dhoni continuing in the IPL beyond 2026 was already considered slim, even before this alleged rule surfaced. Age, combined with recurring fitness concerns, has raised questions about how long the veteran can keep going at the highest level. Notably, he has yet to feature in IPL 2026 due to a persistent calf strain, which has kept him sidelined for a considerable period.

That said, there is still optimism among fans regarding his return this season. Reports indicate that Dhoni could make his comeback in Chennai Super Kings’ upcoming clash against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 14. Such a return would provide a major boost, both in terms of morale and experience, for a side that has endured a difficult start to the campaign.

CSK So Far In IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings have struggled to find momentum this season, suffering defeats against Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Their loss to Bengaluru was particularly concerning, as the team conceded a massive total of 250 runs for the first time in IPL history. Although they attempted a spirited chase, they ultimately fell short by 43 runs, exposing both bowling vulnerabilities and inconsistencies in the batting lineup.

In Dhoni’s absence, the team has clearly missed his calm leadership and tactical acumen, especially in high-pressure situations. His presence behind the stumps often brings a sense of control and direction that is difficult to replicate.

Meanwhile, the team is expected to receive a boost with Dewald Brevis likely returning for the upcoming clash against Delhi Capitals. However, fans eager to see Dhoni back in action may need to wait a little longer, with his return more likely in the fixture following that match.

What’s Next For MS Dhoni?

As things stand, the rumor about a ‘45-plus’ eligibility rule remains farce. There has been no official statement from the BCCI indicating any such policy change. While Dhoni’s IPL future continues to be a topic of discussion, any decision regarding his retirement will likely depend on his fitness and personal choice rather than an unconfirmed regulation.

For now, fans can only hope to witness the legendary cricketer take the field once again, possibly for one final chapter in an illustrious IPL career.

FAQs

1. Is MS Dhoni being forced to retire due to a new IPL rule?

No, there is no official confirmation of any such rule. The viral claim about a ‘45-plus’ age restriction in the IPL is unverified and widely considered fake news.

2. What is the ‘45-plus’ IPL rule being discussed online?

It is a rumour circulating on social media suggesting that players aged 45 or above may not be allowed to play in the IPL from 2027. However, the BCCI has not announced any such regulation.

3. How old will MS Dhoni be during IPL 2026?

MS Dhoni is currently 44 and will turn 45 on July 7, 2026.

4. Has MS Dhoni played any matches in IPL 2026 so far?

No, Dhoni has not featured yet in IPL 2026 due to a lingering calf strain.

5. Is MS Dhoni expected to return this season?

Yes, reports suggest that Dhoni could return for Chennai Super Kings’ match against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 14, although this is subject to his fitness.