WPL 2026: Who is Vaishnavi Sharma? Mumbai Indians Sign 20-Year-Old Spinner as Injury Replacement

India bowler Vaishnavi Sharma has been named the replacement for injured G Kamalini by Mumbai Indians. G Kamalini has been ruled out of WPL 2026 due to injury.

Vaishnavi, who just earned her maiden ODI call-up to the national team, was a part of the squad that won the 2025 U-19 T20 World Cup and was also the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. The left-arm spinner was impressive during the Sri Lanka series where she bagged five wickets in five matches.

“Mumbai Indians (MI) picked Vaishnavi Sharma as a replacement for G Kamalini for the remainder of the TATA Women’s Premier League 2026. G Kamalini, the MI wicketkeeper-batter, had played 5 matches in the ongoing edition of the TATA WPL before being ruled out of the season due to an injury,” a statement from the Women’s Premier League read.

“Vaishnavi Sharma will join MI for INR 30 Lakh. The left-arm spinner, who was a member of India’s triumphant ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup squad of 2025, has played 5 T20Is for India, scalping 5 wickets from the same,” the statement added.

Vaishnavi went unsold at the WPL auction, held in late November. She has now been acquired by MI for INR 30 lakh. Kamalini, had gone to the franchise for INR 1.60 crore after starting at a base price of INR 10 lakh. With Kamalini unavailable, MI have Rahila Firdous, the Madhya Pradesh cricketer who is yet to play a WPL game, as their only wicket-keeping option.

It remains to be seen if MI attempts to include Vaishnavi in the starting lineup.

