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Home > Sports News > Namadhari vs Gokulam Kerala Live Streaming: Where to Watch IFL match on TV and Online In India?

Namadhari vs Gokulam Kerala Live Streaming: Where to Watch IFL match on TV and Online In India?

Check out the Live Streaming and Telecast details of Namadhari vs Gokulam Kerala Indian Super League match in India. Follow NewsX for more info.

Namadhari vs Gokulam Kerala Live Streaming IFL 2025-26
Namadhari vs Gokulam Kerala Live Streaming IFL 2025-26

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Tue 2026-05-12 17:33 IST

Namdhari vs Gokulam Kerala Live Streaming: Namdhari SC and Gokulam Kerala FC clash in a high-stakes fixture in the final Relegation Phase game of the Star Cement Indian Football League 2025-26 at the Deccan Arena on Tuesday, May 12. The game is expected to be one of the most intense of the season, with their season on the line.

The match, which is scheduled to start at 18:30 IST, will determine which team stays in the league and which side gets relegated. Namdhari are second from bottom with 10 points while Gokulam Kerala are at the bottom of the table with nine points. The equation is simple – Namdhari only need a draw to secure safety, Gokulam must claim all three points to avoid dropping out of the division.

Aizawl FC and Real Kashmir FC have already booked their place among the four teams in the Relegation Phase and now it is down to the two sides to battle it out directly for their survival. Namdhari come into the fixture on the back of an impressive 3-0 win over Real Kashmir in their last outing. Gokulam, on the other hand, shared a dramatic 2-2 draw with Aizawl FC and now face a do-or-die encounter.

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The last meeting between the two sides was a closely fought 1-1 draw in the league stage in March. Gokulam had gone ahead through Thabiso Nelson Brown before Seilenthang Lotjem salvaged a point for Namdhari in the second half. They have also been a reflection of just how tight these teams have been this season, the difference in goals scored and conceded is marginal.

Namdhari will rely on their defensive organisation and Balkaran Singh and Lamine Moro are likely to lead the backline. On the other hand, Gokulam are expected to come out all guns blazing knowing that only a win will keep them alive. Thabiso Nelson Brown, Moses Lalrinzuala and Rahul Raju will take a lot of the attacking responsibility for the Kerala-based side.

With tension, pressure and survival on the line, the Deccan Arena is in for a dramatic night where one team will celebrate safety while the other will experience heartbreak at the end of a gruelling campaign.

Namdhari vs Gokulam Kerala Live Streaming IFL 2025-26

When will the Namdhari vs Gokulam Kerala IFL 2025-26 match take place?
The match between Namdhari vs Gokulam Kerala in IFL 2025-26 is scheduled for Tuesday 12 May 2026.

When will the Namdhari vs Gokulam Kerala IFL 2025-26 match start?
The match will kick off at 6:30 PM IST in India on Tuesday, 12 May 2026.

Where will the Namdhari vs Gokulam Kerala IFL 2025-26 match be played?
The game will be held at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad.

Where to watch Namdhari vs Gokulam Kerala IFL 2025-26 match in India?
The match will be broadcast live on DD Sports and Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the Waves app and SonyLIV app and website in India from 6:30 PM IST on Tuesday, 12 May 2026.

Namdhari vs Gokulam Kerala Predicted XI 

Namadhari: Tenzin Samdup, Manish, Lamine Moro, Balkaran Singh, Karan Kumar Sharma, Seilenthang Lotjem, Palwinder Singh, Sandeep Singh, Stephen Abeiku, Akashdeep Singh, Amritpal Singh.

Gokulam Kerala: Nidhin Lal, Nidhin Krishna, Lalbiakhlua, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Sachu Siby, Rahul Raju, Rishad PP, Emil Benny, Moses Lalrinzuala, Thabiso Nelson Brown, Kevinsanyu Mazarello.

Namdhari Last 5 Matches

Date Opponent Result Score
May 4, 2026 Real Kashmir Win 3–0
April 29, 2026 Aizawl FC Loss 1–2
April 17, 2026 Chanmari FC Loss 1–4
April 10, 2026 Shillong Lajong Loss 0–2
April 6, 2026 Diamond Harbour FC Loss 4–5

Gokulam Kerala Last 5 Matches 

Date Opponent Result Score
May 5, 2026 Aizawl FC Draw 2–2
April 30, 2026 Real Kashmir Loss 0–3
April 18, 2026 Diamond Harbour FC Loss 2–5
April 12, 2026 Real Kashmir Loss 2–6
April 7, 2026 Rajasthan United Loss 0–1

Namdhari Key Players

Lamine Moro (Namdhari): The veteran defender will be tasked with organizing the backline to withstand Gokulam’s early pressure.

Gokulam Kerala Key Players 

Thabiso Nelson Brown (Gokulam): The focal point of the attack. He has recorded two goals and two assists in this phase and scored the opener when these two sides met in March.

Rahul Raju (Gokulam): His vision in midfield will be critical to breaking down Namdhari’s “low block” defensive strategy.

Also Read: Can East Bengal Win ISL Title After 0-0 Draw Against Punjab FC? Scenarios Explained

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Namadhari vs Gokulam Kerala Live Streaming: Where to Watch IFL match on TV and Online In India?
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Namadhari vs Gokulam Kerala Live Streaming: Where to Watch IFL match on TV and Online In India?
Namadhari vs Gokulam Kerala Live Streaming: Where to Watch IFL match on TV and Online In India?
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