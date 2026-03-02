LIVE TV
NBA Results: LeBron James, Luka Doncic Shine as Los Angeles Lakers Rout Sacramento Kings For Second Straight Blowout Win

NBA News: Los Angeles Lakers cruise past last-placed Sacramento Kings 128-104. LeBron James and Luka Doncic starred for the hosts. This was the second win in a row for the Lakers by a margin of more than 20 points.

LeBron James scored 24 points as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated Sacramento Kings recording their second blowout win in a row. Image Credit: X/@Lakers
LeBron James scored 24 points as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated Sacramento Kings recording their second blowout win in a row. Image Credit: X/@Lakers

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 2, 2026 12:30:39 IST

NBA Results: LeBron James, Luka Doncic Shine as Los Angeles Lakers Rout Sacramento Kings For Second Straight Blowout Win

The Los Angeles Lakers, powered by LeBron James and Luka Doncic, cruised past the last-placed Sacramento Kings. The Lakers proved the gulf between the two sides right from the get-go in the first quarter by scoring 36 points while conceding only 18. They went on to win the game by 128-104, registering a 24-point win. 

It was a commanding win for the hosts, who are placed sixth in their conference following the win. With the Oklahoma City Thunder having already clinched the Western Conference, the Lakers could still make it to the playoffs. 

Lakers assert dominance against the Kings



Having had players missing matches all throughout the season, it was a turn in the fortunes for the Lakers as they took to the court with all their players being fit. LeBron James and Luka Doncic were the star performers for the home team as they recorded their second win in a row by a margin of more than 20 points.

Doncic continues his fine form

Doncic was unarguably the best player on the court for the home team as the Slovenian scored 28 points, five rebounds, and had nine assists. Among his 28 points, Doncic scored four three-pointers, showcasing a great level of accuracy. 

He has been the best player for the Lakers throughout the season. Doncic, with 32.5 points per game, ranks first among the entire NBA roster. He also ranks third when it comes to assists with 8.6 assists per game. In spite of his great season so far, the Lakers find themselves in sixth position on the Western Conference points table. 

James plays despite injury

Coming into the game, LeBron’s availability was in doubt with arthritis in his left foot. However, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer played despite the injury scare and showed why he is considered to be the greatest player of all-time by millions of fans. In his 27-minute stay on the court, James scored 24 points, made three triple-point baskets, and gave five assists.

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 12:30 PM IST
