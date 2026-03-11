LIVE TV
NBA Results: Los Angeles Lakers Rally From Slow Start to Dominate Minnesota Timberwolves 120–106

The Los Angeles Lakers overcame a slow start to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves 120–106, completing a season sweep. Luka Dončić recorded a triple-double, while Austin Reaves and Deandre Ayton contributed heavily.

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers (Image Credits:X)
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers (Image Credits:X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 11, 2026 13:07:28 IST

NBA Results: Los Angeles Lakers Rally From Slow Start to Dominate Minnesota Timberwolves 120–106

The Los Angeles Lakers, who were without LeBron James due to a hip contusion and left foot arthritis, beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 120–106 . The Lakers completed season sweep of the team by winning three straight games and showing their depth and resilience even without their superstar.

The first quarter did not go well for the Lakers, as the team only scored 16 points and was shooting 20% from the field. Both teams had hard time with their three-point shots, as they went 1 of 23 combined. Anthony Edwards scored the first points for Minnesota with jumper, while Julius Randle hit three-pointer after a sequence of missed shots. Marcus Smart finally made layup to end the drought and keep the Lakers within point. Luka Doncic also had difficult time early as he only made two of his ten field goal attempts, and Minnesota had a five-point lead at the quarter break.



LA started to get into the flow of the game during the second quarter. Rudy Gobert got the ball rolling by scoring a foul shot, and Luke Kennard chipped in with a jumper from mid-range. DeAndre Ayton used his scoring abilities to net four points in a row, giving the team a lift. Meanwhile, Aufour-pointerstin Reaves equalised the game with a layup. Minnesota came up with a Donte DiVincenzo’s three-pointer to take the lead for a moment, but then Luka delivered the Lakers’ first three-pointer of the game, and Rui Hachimura sealed the halftime tie with a three-pointer in the final seconds.

The third quarter changed the course of the game. Marcus Smart was charged with a foul on Edwards, and Luka got on fire with a 60 run that pushed LA’s lead to seven points. Six minutes went by with Minnesota not scoring, during which time Austin Reaves was able to pull off three-pointer, followed by four-pointer play and hit double figures for the quarter. Luke Kennthree-pointerards layup increased the lead to 19, which made the Timberwolves call for timeout. At the close of the third, LA was ahead by 16 points.



In the fourth quarter, the Lakers did not slow down even little bit. Kennard sank four consecutive points, Reaves made a six, point play, and LA kept their lead at double digits. The teams got a bit heated, resulting in technical fouls to Jarred Vanderbilt and Donte DiVincenzo, six points from two consecutive threes from Smart and Doncic ensured the victory. The final duo of Luka and Ayton scored the last points of the game, and Minnesota brought in its reserve players as the game was winding down.

Key Performers

Important Figures: Luka Doncic 31 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists; Austin Reaves 31 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists; Deandre Ayton 14 points, 12 rebounds; Luke Kennard 10 points; Jake LaRavia 8 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals; Rui Hachimura 9 points; Marcus Smart 8 points. This win revealed the Lakers’ valuable bench players, their collective effort, and determination to bounce back after sluggish start, which has been their winning formula this season.

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 1:07 PM IST
QUICK LINKS