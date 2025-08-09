LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > NBA’s 2025 Christmas Day Showdowns: Star Power, Fan Buzz, and East-West Debate

NBA’s 2025 Christmas Day Showdowns: Star Power, Fan Buzz, and East-West Debate

The NBA has revealed its 2025 Christmas Day schedule featuring top teams like the Lakers, Warriors, and Knicks. Fans are excited for the LeBron vs. Curry showdown but critical of the East-West imbalance. With rising stars and legends on display, the holiday matchups promise drama and star power.

NBA has revealed its 2025 Christmas Day schedule (Image Credit - X)
NBA has revealed its 2025 Christmas Day schedule (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 9, 2025 17:52:23 IST

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has officially revealed its Christmas Day lineup for the 2025–26 season, sparking excitement and debate across the basketball world. Ten teams will battle it out on December 25, including the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs, Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, and Minnesota Timberwolves.

With top-tier squads and elite stars like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and rising talents featured, the league is aiming to create a high-energy holiday showcase following the 2025 NBA Finals.

After a long offseason, fans are thrilled to see their favorite players back in action—and the Christmas Day lineup is shaping up to be a major highlight of the new season.

Internet Celebrates and Criticizes the Matchups

While fans flooded social media with excitement—especially for players like Curry and rookie sensation Cooper Flagg—many also voiced frustration. Notably, only two Eastern Conference teams (the Knicks and Cavaliers) made the schedule, both slotted in the earliest game. Fans questioned the absence of strong contenders like the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers. “Four Western Conference games and one Eastern? This makes no sense,” one user wrote. Another criticized the missed opportunity: “Have Houston going to LA but not Dallas? Obvious matchup ignored.”


LeBron and Curry Set for Blockbuster Showdown

The marquee matchup of Christmas Day features a legendary duel between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. NBA icons LeBron James and Stephen Curry will reignite their storied rivalry in primetime, creating massive buzz. It’s widely considered the day’s headline event and could be the most anticipated regular-season game of the year.


Christmas Day: More Than Just Basketball

For fans, NBA games on December 25 have become a cherished tradition. It’s not just about wins and losses, it’s about pride, memories, and watching legends and rising stars light up the court on one of the sport’s biggest stages.

Also Read: UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Hernandez – Full Card and How to Watch

Tags: Christmas Daynba

RELATED News

AUS vs SA 1st T20I Live Streaming, Where To Watch: Fireworks Expected As Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram Lead Their Sides
Is Lionel Messi Coming To Kerala ? Find Out
PAK vs WI 2nd ODI: Live Streaming, Match Preview, Key Details and Where To Watch
John Cena’s Paris Showdown, But Who’s Daring Enough To Step Up?
Robots Book The Drama: AI Sees Cody Rhodes’ Title At Royal Rumble

LATEST NEWS

7 US States Eye Redistricting After Texas Moves Ahead of 2026 Midterms
Breaking: India, Pakistan Navy To Exercise Separately In Arabian Sea Just Before Independence Day
Eknath Shinde Dismisses Rift Rumours, Says Delhi Visits Aim at Maharashtra’s Development
After Spirit, Deepika Padukone Quits The Intern Remake With Amitabh Bachchan After Years Of Delay
US-Pak Resource Deal Risks Deepening Conflict in Balochistan
Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
PM Modi Hails ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign For Phenomenal Participation | Know Why It Was Launched
Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns ‘Provokers Will Not Be Spared’ In Defence Of Operation Sindoor
NBA’s 2025 Christmas Day Showdowns: Star Power, Fan Buzz, and East-West Debate

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

NBA’s 2025 Christmas Day Showdowns: Star Power, Fan Buzz, and East-West Debate

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

NBA’s 2025 Christmas Day Showdowns: Star Power, Fan Buzz, and East-West Debate
NBA’s 2025 Christmas Day Showdowns: Star Power, Fan Buzz, and East-West Debate
NBA’s 2025 Christmas Day Showdowns: Star Power, Fan Buzz, and East-West Debate
NBA’s 2025 Christmas Day Showdowns: Star Power, Fan Buzz, and East-West Debate

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?