New Mohun Bagan Super Giant signings could be decisive in ACL 2 campaign

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 16 (ANI): Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) will begin their AFC Champions League Two campaign against Turkmenistan’s Ahal FK on Tuesday, with their latest signings expected to play a crucial role in the team’s continental ambitions, according to the Indian Super League’s (ISL) official website.

The Mariners are entering the ACL 2 with high ambitions, and their new signings will be crucial to their success on the continental stage.

Under the stewardship of Spanish head coach Jose Molina, MBSG enjoyed a monumental 2024-25 season, successfully defending the League Shield and paving the way to the Asian stage. The Mariners also clinched the ISL Cup last season to become the second team to accomplish the ISL double while also etching their names in record books by garnering a staggering 56 points from 24 games.

The Mariners acquired the services of the Brazilian playmaker Robson Robinho. Whether it’s a like-for-like change or not, time will tell, but Robinho will have big shoes to fill in MBSG colours.

With a proven track record in South Asian football, Robinho has been a prolific goal scorer for Bashundhara Kings in Bangladesh. His ability to find the back of the net and create opportunities for his teammates will be vital in crucial matches.

The Brazilian’s success will be a key factor for the Mariners’ offensive firepower.

Following the departure of Anwar Ali ahead of the 2024-25 season, MBSG have been in search of a dependable and experienced Indian centre-back, and Mehtab Singh ticks all the boxes to make his way to the Kolkata giants.

Mehtab comes with a strong defensive record and has featured in the AFC Champions League with his former club, Mumbai City FC. His addition will arguably strengthen MBSG’s backline, giving Molina a chance to experiment with his defence when needed.

With foreign defenders in the likes of Tom Aldred and Alberto Rodriguez already in the squad, Mehtab’s presence provides quality cover and allows for strategic rotation. He can also fill in at right-back, offering himself as a dynamic option to the coach.

A versatile fullback who can offer a burst of pace and can seamlessly cut down the opposing team’s runs from the flank and thwart opponents’ quick countermoves.

Tekcham Abhishek Singh joined the Mariners from Punjab FC, where he showcased his potential as an emerging talent. His consistent progress helped him make his national team debut against the Maldives in March. Abhishek will add depth and energy to the Mariners’ squad, which could be vital in the demanding continental tournament. (ANI)

