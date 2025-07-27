Home > Sports > No Lionel Messi, No Party: Inter Miami vs Cincinnati Ends 0-0

No Lionel Messi, No Party: Inter Miami vs Cincinnati Ends 0-0

Even though the last few minutes of Saturday, July 26 game at Chase Stadium were dramatic, Inter Miami and FC Cincinnati ended up playing to a scoreless tie.

In this MLS regular season game, the teams will ultimately split the points after the game was over and the goal was disallowed.
Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: July 27, 2025 09:13:52 IST

At South Florida’s Chase Stadium on Saturday, FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami CF battled to a scoreless tie. Miami dropped to 12-4-6 (42 points), while the Orange and Blue went to 15-6-4 (49 points).  The scoreless draw gave FC Cincinnati their third straight clean sheet. Miles Robinson’s header on an Evander free kick gave Cincinnati the lead in second-half stoppage time, but the goal was disallowed for a called foul.

Match recap

Despite the absence of Messi and Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez gave it his all as Inter Miami defeated FC Cincinnati, who were in first position.  Neither team, however, was successful in scoring. Suarez set up a number of teammates for unsuccessful attempts at shots on goal, and Evander of Cincinnati attempted multiple efforts on goal but failed to put on a strong showing, unlike when he scored twice against Inter Miami in Cincinnati on July 18. The draw gave both teams one point in the rankings. With 42 points, Inter Miami remained in fifth position in the MLS Eastern Conference, while Cincinnati fell to second place with 49 points, trailing Philadelphia with 50 points.

In a decision issued on July 25, MLS commissioner Don Garber suspended Messi and Alba for missing the July 23 All-Star Game in Austin, for a total of one game. Jorge Mas, a co-owner of Inter Miami, stated that Messi and Alba were “very upset” about the ruling.  After playing every minute of 22 of 23 games since April 2, Messi may have felt better after getting some much-needed rest.

Rodrigo De Paul’s introduction in MLS

Inter Miami officially welcomed Rodrigo De Paul to a sell-out Chase Stadium for a unique pregame ceremony before their home match against FC Cincinnati. The 31-year-old Argentine midfielder is on loan from Atletico Madrid and was cheered loudly as he took to the pitch with his two kids. De Paul took a microphone and thanked the supporters briefly, before receiving his new No. 7 jersey from the club’s owners. 

Also Read: Rúben Amorim Open to Reintegration of Exiled Stars If Transfers Fall Through

Tags: Draw Matchinter miami vs cincinnatilionel messiMajor League SoccermlsRodrigo de paul

