LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aniruddhacharya ITC donald trump Hari Hara Veera Mallu India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix india - pakistan war Aniruddhacharya ITC donald trump Hari Hara Veera Mallu India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix india - pakistan war Aniruddhacharya ITC donald trump Hari Hara Veera Mallu India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix india - pakistan war Aniruddhacharya ITC donald trump Hari Hara Veera Mallu India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix india - pakistan war
Live TV
TRENDING |
Aniruddhacharya ITC donald trump Hari Hara Veera Mallu India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix india - pakistan war Aniruddhacharya ITC donald trump Hari Hara Veera Mallu India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix india - pakistan war Aniruddhacharya ITC donald trump Hari Hara Veera Mallu India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix india - pakistan war Aniruddhacharya ITC donald trump Hari Hara Veera Mallu India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix india - pakistan war
Home > Sports > Rúben Amorim Open to Reintegration of Exiled Stars If Transfers Fall Through

Rúben Amorim Open to Reintegration of Exiled Stars If Transfers Fall Through

Manchester United manager Rúben Amorim is open to reintegrating Garnacho, Sancho, Antony, and Malacia if no suitable transfer offers are received. While the players train separately during the U.S. tour, Amorim welcomes their return, saying added competition will benefit the squad ahead of a key season.

Manchester United manager Rúben Amorim (Image Credit - X)
Manchester United manager Rúben Amorim (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: July 26, 2025 14:30:42 IST

Manchester United manager Rúben Amorim has confirmed he is willing to reintegrate out-of-favour players Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony, and Tyrell Malacia into his squad if suitable transfer offers do not materialize this summer.

The quartet was excluded from United’s pre-season tour of the United States, instead training away from the main squad as they explore moves away from Old Trafford. However, Amorim, speaking ahead of Saturday’s friendly against West Ham in Chicago, made it clear that their return remains a possibility if their situations remain unresolved.

Players Given Time to Decide Their Future

Amorim emphasized that the players are being given the space to assess their futures, noting that some are seeking fresh challenges while others may benefit from more playing time elsewhere. “We’re allowing them time to think and decide,” he said. “If they stay, they’re still our players—and I’m ready to receive them.”

Competition for Places Welcomed by Amorim

While their potential return could create selection headaches, Amorim welcomes the competition. “If they have to fight each other to play, for me it’s perfect,” he added. “There’s more pressure, more urgency, especially with the World Cup coming. They know they need to play.”

United, who finished 15th in the league last season, have already added Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo to the squad, while Marcus Rashford has departed on loan to Barcelona. Strengthening the squad further will depend on offloading players to balance the books.

Transfers Dependent on Valuation

With Manchester United needing to sell before buying, Chief Executive Omar Berrada and Football Director Jason Wilcox are tasked with finding suitable deals. “There’s a price,” Amorim stated. “If clubs don’t meet it, they stay. I know some clubs are waiting until the last minute but they might be surprised.”

Also Read: Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati: Predicted Lineups, When And Where To Watch

Tags: Manchester Unitedsoccer

RELATED News

Australia Seal Series with Record-Breaking Chase in Basseterre Thriller
Ebere Eze Shines, Daniel Muñoz Scores as Palace Cruise to 3-0 Win Over Crawley
Daniil Medvedev’s Tempers Flare Amid Early Exit
Tim David: Australia’s Fastest T20I Century Ever
Kuldeep Yadav Snub: Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Cites Batting Balance

LATEST NEWS

India Set To Boom In FY26: UBS Predicts 6.5% Growth- Here’s What’s Fueling It
Happy Gilmore 2: Taylor Swift Wants Fans To Watch Boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Netflix Movie Debut, Gives It 13/10
Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, Pak Army Chief Visits China To Strengthen Ties
Unmarried Women Are Characterless: Aniruddhacharya Aka Pookie Baba Falls Under Controversy For This Statement, Apologises Later
Rajeev Shukla Condemns Ban On 25 OTT Platforms, Calls It Attack On Free Speech: Vulgar Koi Cheez Ho Toh….
Akshay Kumar Extends Warm Welcome To Saiyaara’s New Faces, Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda
Breaking News: 8 Dead In ‘Terrorist Attack’ On Judiciary Office In Iran
Rúben Amorim Open to Reintegration of Exiled Stars If Transfers Fall Through
Jeff Bridges Says He Didn’t Want To Offend Jared Leto During Tron: Ares: Everyone Has Different Methods
President Trump Says EU Trade Deal Is A ‘50–50 Shot’—Tariff Clock Still Ticking
Rúben Amorim Open to Reintegration of Exiled Stars If Transfers Fall Through

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rúben Amorim Open to Reintegration of Exiled Stars If Transfers Fall Through

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rúben Amorim Open to Reintegration of Exiled Stars If Transfers Fall Through
Rúben Amorim Open to Reintegration of Exiled Stars If Transfers Fall Through
Rúben Amorim Open to Reintegration of Exiled Stars If Transfers Fall Through
Rúben Amorim Open to Reintegration of Exiled Stars If Transfers Fall Through

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?