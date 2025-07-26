Rúben Amorim Open to Reintegration of Exiled Stars If Transfers Fall Through

Manchester United manager Rúben Amorim has confirmed he is willing to reintegrate out-of-favour players Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony, and Tyrell Malacia into his squad if suitable transfer offers do not materialize this summer.

The quartet was excluded from United’s pre-season tour of the United States, instead training away from the main squad as they explore moves away from Old Trafford. However, Amorim, speaking ahead of Saturday’s friendly against West Ham in Chicago, made it clear that their return remains a possibility if their situations remain unresolved.

Players Given Time to Decide Their Future

Amorim emphasized that the players are being given the space to assess their futures, noting that some are seeking fresh challenges while others may benefit from more playing time elsewhere. “We’re allowing them time to think and decide,” he said. “If they stay, they’re still our players—and I’m ready to receive them.”

Competition for Places Welcomed by Amorim

While their potential return could create selection headaches, Amorim welcomes the competition. “If they have to fight each other to play, for me it’s perfect,” he added. “There’s more pressure, more urgency, especially with the World Cup coming. They know they need to play.”

United, who finished 15th in the league last season, have already added Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo to the squad, while Marcus Rashford has departed on loan to Barcelona. Strengthening the squad further will depend on offloading players to balance the books.

Transfers Dependent on Valuation

With Manchester United needing to sell before buying, Chief Executive Omar Berrada and Football Director Jason Wilcox are tasked with finding suitable deals. “There’s a price,” Amorim stated. “If clubs don’t meet it, they stay. I know some clubs are waiting until the last minute but they might be surprised.”

