LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Alaska Earthquake Druze community Alaska Jelly Roll Beethoven Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight bangladesh Alaska Earthquake Druze community Alaska Jelly Roll Beethoven Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight bangladesh Alaska Earthquake Druze community Alaska Jelly Roll Beethoven Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight bangladesh Alaska Earthquake Druze community Alaska Jelly Roll Beethoven Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight
Live TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Alaska Earthquake Druze community Alaska Jelly Roll Beethoven Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight bangladesh Alaska Earthquake Druze community Alaska Jelly Roll Beethoven Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight bangladesh Alaska Earthquake Druze community Alaska Jelly Roll Beethoven Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight bangladesh Alaska Earthquake Druze community Alaska Jelly Roll Beethoven Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight
Home > Sports > NY Red Bulls Make An Amazing Comeback to End New England Revolution

NY Red Bulls Make An Amazing Comeback to End New England Revolution

The Revolution gave up more goals in Wednesday night's match than they have in any other game this season and since losing 6-2 to Inter Miami CF in the season finale last year.

In the end, Carlos Coronel recorded five saves for the Red Bulls.
In the end, Carlos Coronel recorded five saves for the Red Bulls.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 10:32:41 IST

The New England Revolution’s home field, Sports Illustrated Stadium, remains a nightmare for them. On Wednesday night, they collapsed against the New York Red Bulls, losing 2-0.

The Revolution’s losing streak reached seven games when the Red Bulls (9-8-6, 33 points) prevailed 5-3 thanks to two braces from Emil Forsberg and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

The venue, which was once known as Red Bull Arena and opened in 2010, is currently 1-14-2 in all competitions for New England. Eli Manning, the former quarterback for the New York Giants who defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowls XLII and XLVI, led the Red Bulls onto the field prior to the game as the hosts’ weekly celebrity visitor to further heighten the suspense.

Match highlights

On this hot and muggy night, the Revolution had a great start (6-9-7, 25 points).

In the fifth minute, Leonardo Campana scored his first goal since May 3 and his third of the season. After a quick break, the ball came his way close to the top of the penalty area. With a long throw forward to meet Peyton Miller’s run, Alhassan Yusuf initiated the play. Miller’s attempted layoff to Luca Langoni bounced off New York defender Noah Eile and headed toward an open Campana. After seizing the loose ball, Campana coolly curled a low drive past Carlos Coronel, the goalie for New York. 

After a quick VAR check, match referee Sergio Boiko disallowed the score after Campana seemed to double the Revolution’s lead 16 minutes later by poking in another loose ball off a corner kick.

Langoni’s shot from within the penalty area, off Carles Gil’s assist, slammed off the post and bounced in off defender Kyle Duncan’s chest from almost point-blank range, giving the Revolution a two-goal lead.

In the second half, the Red Bulls applied more pressure, and Donkor and Edelman worked together to eventually have an impact.  Donkor sent Edelman a poorly cleared cross to the top of the box, where his one-time effort bounced off Keegan Hughes of New England before finding its way into the net.

Porter remarked, “They started driving at us after the first goal, which was a difficult one—it was a direct ball into the middle. They got a deflected shot at the top of the box after we missed a clearance.  The reason it wasn’t a clean goal was because we were pinned back. Giving up a goal when you’re ahead 2-0 is the worst situation.”

Also Read: Inter Miami Thrashed By Cincinnati, Ending Lionel Messi’s Brace Streak

Tags: Luis DiazMajor League SoccermlsNY Red Bull vs New England

More News

TNEA Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released Today: How To Check, Direct Link Inside
Gold Price Today: Thinking of Buying Gold This Season? Here’s Your Cue as the Yellow Metal Gets Cheaper- Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Chennai
Columbus Crew Loses 3-0 To Nashville SC
What Really Led To The Exit Of Maurene Comey From DOJ? Family Connection To James Comey Or High-Profile Epstein Case
All Excited For Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey? IMAX Tickets Already Up For Sale A Year Before Release
NY Red Bulls Make An Amazing Comeback to End New England Revolution
French Chef Lim YoonA And Domineering King Lee Chae Min Shines In Newly Unveiled Posters
Stocks To Watch Today: Dixon Technologies, Reliance, Tech Mahindra And Many Comapnies Under The Watch Of Investors Today- Check Them Out Here
PAN-PAN Alert: IndiGo Flight 6E 6271 Diverted To Mumbai Due To Engine Malfunction
Satyajit Ray Ancestral Home Demolition In Bangladesh: How Was It Stopped And What Happens Next?
NY Red Bulls Make An Amazing Comeback to End New England Revolution

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

NY Red Bulls Make An Amazing Comeback to End New England Revolution

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

NY Red Bulls Make An Amazing Comeback to End New England Revolution
NY Red Bulls Make An Amazing Comeback to End New England Revolution
NY Red Bulls Make An Amazing Comeback to End New England Revolution
NY Red Bulls Make An Amazing Comeback to End New England Revolution

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?