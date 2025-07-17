NY Red Bulls Make An Amazing Comeback to End New England Revolution

The New England Revolution’s home field, Sports Illustrated Stadium, remains a nightmare for them. On Wednesday night, they collapsed against the New York Red Bulls, losing 2-0.

The Revolution’s losing streak reached seven games when the Red Bulls (9-8-6, 33 points) prevailed 5-3 thanks to two braces from Emil Forsberg and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

The venue, which was once known as Red Bull Arena and opened in 2010, is currently 1-14-2 in all competitions for New England. Eli Manning, the former quarterback for the New York Giants who defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowls XLII and XLVI, led the Red Bulls onto the field prior to the game as the hosts’ weekly celebrity visitor to further heighten the suspense.

Match highlights

On this hot and muggy night, the Revolution had a great start (6-9-7, 25 points).

In the fifth minute, Leonardo Campana scored his first goal since May 3 and his third of the season. After a quick break, the ball came his way close to the top of the penalty area. With a long throw forward to meet Peyton Miller’s run, Alhassan Yusuf initiated the play. Miller’s attempted layoff to Luca Langoni bounced off New York defender Noah Eile and headed toward an open Campana. After seizing the loose ball, Campana coolly curled a low drive past Carlos Coronel, the goalie for New York.

After a quick VAR check, match referee Sergio Boiko disallowed the score after Campana seemed to double the Revolution’s lead 16 minutes later by poking in another loose ball off a corner kick.

Langoni’s shot from within the penalty area, off Carles Gil’s assist, slammed off the post and bounced in off defender Kyle Duncan’s chest from almost point-blank range, giving the Revolution a two-goal lead.

In the second half, the Red Bulls applied more pressure, and Donkor and Edelman worked together to eventually have an impact. Donkor sent Edelman a poorly cleared cross to the top of the box, where his one-time effort bounced off Keegan Hughes of New England before finding its way into the net.

Porter remarked, “They started driving at us after the first goal, which was a difficult one—it was a direct ball into the middle. They got a deflected shot at the top of the box after we missed a clearance. The reason it wasn’t a clean goal was because we were pinned back. Giving up a goal when you’re ahead 2-0 is the worst situation.”

