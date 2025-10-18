LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News dangal Duke of York New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News dangal Duke of York New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News dangal Duke of York New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News dangal Duke of York
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News dangal Duke of York New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News dangal Duke of York New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News dangal Duke of York New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News dangal Duke of York
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > NZ VS ENG Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand VS England T20 Match LIVE Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop

NZ VS ENG Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand VS England T20 Match LIVE Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop

New Zealand will be helped considerably to exploit their home ground by their energetic batting line up and sharp bowling attack. England, on the contrary, has a history of being the most experienced and having a strong squad that will even be able to extend their winning streak.

(Image Credit: @BLACKCAPS via X)
(Image Credit: @BLACKCAPS via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 18, 2025 11:31:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

NZ VS ENG Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand VS England T20 Match LIVE Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop

The matchup between New Zealand and England will not only be a great battle between two best teams, but also a classic of hard hitting cricket with its players entertaining the crowd. The Zee5 app will be the one to keep the subscribers connected and also allow them to view the match through other ways as they like. This live streaming is very good so that no fan loses even a moment of the action.

When and Where to Watch New Zealand VS England T20 Match LIVE?

The next T20 will be a clash between New Zealand and England and will happen over the course of the day and time mentioned, October 18, 2025, 11:45 AM IST at Eden Park, Auckland. The match will be broadcasted live on the Zee Sports and Zee Network channels for the Indian audience.

NZ VS ENG Live Streaming

Both teams have had a good run lately and hence this match is greatly anticipated. New Zealand will be helped considerably to exploit their home ground by their energetic batting line up and sharp bowling attack. England, on the contrary, has a history of being the most experienced and having a strong squad that will even be able to extend their winning streak. Those in India and are fond of cricket can catch the match to witness the finest international cricket. Whether at home or even on the go, the TV broadcast and online streaming facilities will keep the fans without any effort in the game. With both the teams eager to show their skills, this T20 match is very likely to get very fast paced cricket.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Afghanistan Cricketer Rashid Khan Condemns Pakistan After Airstrike Kills Afghan Cricketers

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 11:31 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-8New Zealand VS EnglandNZ VS ENGNZ VS ENG Live StreamingWhen and Where to Watch New Zealand VS England

RELATED News

Australian GP pole 'really special', says Quartararo after record-breaking lap

Afghanistan Cricketer Rashid Khan Condemns Pakistan After Airstrike Kills Afghan Cricketers

Seattle one win from World Series after thrilling 6-2 come from behind win over Toronto

Seattle one win from World Series after thrilling 6-2 come from behind win over Toronto

India vs Australia Series Might See Virat Kohli Overtake THIS Sachin Tendulkar World Record

LATEST NEWS

Falcons look to continue domination vs. banged-up 49ers

Dhanteras 2025: Shopping Guide – 9 Lucky Items To Bring Home on Dhantrayodashi

Telangana Bandh Today: What Remains Open And What’s Closed in Hyderabad, Other Major Cities, Check Here

NZ VS ENG Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand VS England T20 Match LIVE Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Issues Big Warning To Afghans In Pakistan, Says ‘Kabul Is…’

Dhanteras 2025: Gold, Silver, Idols & More – 10 Vastu-Approved Purchases For Wealth And Positivity

Manaka Matsukubo registers hat trick as Courage thrash Bay FC

Flows into US ETFs cross $1 trillion at record pace, State Street Investment Management says

WATCH: Nizamuddin Station Clash, Vande Bharat Staff Turn Platform Into WWE Ring

Diwali 2025: Top 5 Air Purifiers To Buy Before Winter Pollution Makes It Hard to Breathe

NZ VS ENG Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand VS England T20 Match LIVE Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

NZ VS ENG Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand VS England T20 Match LIVE Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

NZ VS ENG Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand VS England T20 Match LIVE Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop
NZ VS ENG Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand VS England T20 Match LIVE Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop
NZ VS ENG Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand VS England T20 Match LIVE Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop
NZ VS ENG Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand VS England T20 Match LIVE Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop
QUICK LINKS