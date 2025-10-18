NZ VS ENG Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand VS England T20 Match LIVE Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop

The matchup between New Zealand and England will not only be a great battle between two best teams, but also a classic of hard hitting cricket with its players entertaining the crowd. The Zee5 app will be the one to keep the subscribers connected and also allow them to view the match through other ways as they like. This live streaming is very good so that no fan loses even a moment of the action.

When and Where to Watch New Zealand VS England T20 Match LIVE?

The next T20 will be a clash between New Zealand and England and will happen over the course of the day and time mentioned, October 18, 2025, 11:45 AM IST at Eden Park, Auckland. The match will be broadcasted live on the Zee Sports and Zee Network channels for the Indian audience.

NZ VS ENG Live Streaming

Both teams have had a good run lately and hence this match is greatly anticipated. New Zealand will be helped considerably to exploit their home ground by their energetic batting line up and sharp bowling attack. England, on the contrary, has a history of being the most experienced and having a strong squad that will even be able to extend their winning streak. Those in India and are fond of cricket can catch the match to witness the finest international cricket. Whether at home or even on the go, the TV broadcast and online streaming facilities will keep the fans without any effort in the game. With both the teams eager to show their skills, this T20 match is very likely to get very fast paced cricket.

