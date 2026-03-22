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Home > Sports News > NZ vs SA 4th T20I Predicted XI, Wellington’s Pitch Report: How To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa Match Live In India?

NZ vs SA 4th T20I Predicted XI, Wellington’s Pitch Report: How To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa Match Live In India?

The Sky Stadium in Wellington sets the stage for a high-scoring 4th T20I between New Zealand and South Africa. With short boundaries and a fast outfield, fans can expect a boundary-laden contest.

New Zealand vs South Africa 3rd T20I. (Photo Credits: X)
New Zealand vs South Africa 3rd T20I. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: March 22, 2026 09:34:35 IST

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NZ vs SA 4th T20I Predicted XI, Wellington’s Pitch Report: How To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa Match Live In India?

NZ vs SA 4th T20I Predicted XI: With the series standing at 2-1 in favour of New Zealand, visitors South Africa are locked in for a must-win game at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on Sunday. Keshav Maharaj and his men started well for South Africa in the five-match series, winning the first T20I game comfortably; however, their consecutive losses have put them behind in the series. 

It will be interesting to see how South Africa approaches this game. If they secure a win in this match, expect a stellar decider.

Toss: The match toss between South Africa and New Zealand will take place at 11:15 AM IST.

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Time: March 22, 11:45 AM IST

Venue: Sky Stadium, Wellington

How To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa Match Live In India?

The match will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network, with streaming available on the Sony LIV app and website.

South Africa vs New Zealand 4th T20I Predicted XI, Wellington Pitch Report:

Wellington’s Sky Stadium is famous for its unique dimensions that often turn steady innings into big run fests. With its circular shape and relatively short straight boundaries, sometimes half-heated shots can go past the ropes, making it a nightmare for bowlers who miss their lengths. There is little to no assistance for the spinners.

South Africa vs New Zealand 4th T20I Predicted XIs

New Zealand (NZ): Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Tom Latham (WK), Nick Kelly, Mitchell Santner (C), James Neesham, Bevon Jacobs, Cole McConchie, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears.

South Africa (SA): Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Wiaan Mulder, Jason Smith, Rubin Hermann (WK), Dian Forrester, George Linde, Nqobani Mokoena, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj (C), Lutho Sipamla.

South Africa vs New Zealand Squads

New Zealand Squad: Tom Blundell(w), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Bevon Jacobs, Katene D Clarke, Dane Cleaver, James Neesham(c), Cole McConchie, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears, Josh Clarkson, Jayden Lennox, Zakary Foulkes

South Africa Squad: Tony de Zorzi, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Jason Smith, Rubin Hermann, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj(c), Nqobani Mokoena, Lutho Sipamla, Prenelan Subrayen, Ottneil Baartman, Andile Simelane

Also Read: ISL 2025-26: Punjab FC Storm into Top 5; Kerala Blasters Languish in 13th After 3-1 Defeat in Kochi

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NZ vs SA 4th T20I Predicted XI, Wellington’s Pitch Report: How To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa Match Live In India?
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