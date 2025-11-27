LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Olympiacos vs Real Madrid: Real Madrid Break Three-Game Drought in Dramatic 4–3 Win vs Olympiacos

Real Madrid ended their three-game winless streak with a dramatic 4-3 victory against Olympiacos on Wednesday evening. Mbappé dominated the match, netting four goals, including a blisteringly quock hat-trick before halftime. Despite the mounting pressure, Real Madrid managed to protect their lead, securing a crucial morale-boosting win after a series of disappointing results.

Kylian Mbappé (left) and Vinicius Junior were at their best against Olympiacos. / Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP/Getty Images
Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 27, 2025 04:27:46 IST

Real Madrid ended their three-game winless streak with a dramatic 4-3 victory against Olympiacos on Wednesday evening. The game took place at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, where Olympiacos had taken an early lead, but Madrid turned it around thanks to a stunning performance by Mbappé. 

How Did Mbappé Crush Olympiacos With a First-Half Hat-Trick?

Mbappé dominated the match, netting four goals, including a blisteringly quock hat-trick before halftime. He equalised in the 22nd minute after Olympiacos took the lead, then added two more strikes by the 29th minute. His fourth goal in the second half ultimately secured Real Madrid’s victory, even as Olympiacos mounted a strong comeback push.

How Did Real Madrid Hold Off Olympiacos in a Thrilling 4–3 Finish?

Olympiacos refused to back down, scoring twice in the second half to cut the gap to 4–3 and set up a tense, frantic finish. Despite the mounting pressure, Real Madrid managed to protect their lead, securing a crucial morale-boosting win after a series of disappointing results. The victory strengthens Madrid’s confidence and improves their chances of progressing from their Champions League group.

