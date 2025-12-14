LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 'One GOAT To Another GOAT' Sunil Chhetri Meets Lionel Messi At The Wankhede Stadium Mumbai

'One GOAT To Another GOAT' Sunil Chhetri Meets Lionel Messi At The Wankhede Stadium Mumbai

The day started bright and early when fans were already in line waiting for Lionel Messi's entrance, and Mumbai was not only witnessing stars and sports officials but also the whole event in its utmost allure.

Sunil Chhetri Meets Lionel Messi (Image Credit: X)
Sunil Chhetri Meets Lionel Messi (Image Credit: X)

Published: December 14, 2025 19:12:04 IST

'One GOAT To Another GOAT' Sunil Chhetri Meets Lionel Messi At The Wankhede Stadium Mumbai

Sunil Chhetri, the ex captain of India, made a remarkable entrance at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai where he was wearing a Messi No.10 jersey and later on, during the GOAT India Tour 2025, went to meet the Argentine football legend Lionel Messi. Chhetri, who enjoys the reputation of India’s best footballer, got a very warm reception with the loud chanting of his name by the crowd being audible all over the stadium. The Bengaluru FC captain went all out in his greeting to Messi, making it a very overt meeting of two legends in the sport, plus he got a chance to say hi to the and to Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul, Messi’s Inter Miami teammates.

Sunil Chhetri Meets Lionel Messi 

This is part of a tour that was in Mumbai, where Messi is going to be touring India, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Kolkata that took place yesterday. Messi has made a strong impact on the crowds and the media during this tour with the support of thousands of fans attending coevents such as player clinics for the young and festive activities at Brabourne Stadium. and Wankhede. The buzz around Messi’s tour has made it one of the most popular sporting event in India this year, that has been most talked about.

Lionel Messi In Mumbai

Security measures were extensively applied, hence the local authorities made sure everything was safe and managed properly in the main places of the events and their vicinity by taking precautions first. The day started bright and early when fans were already in line waiting for Messi’s entrance, and Mumbai was not only witnessing stars and sports officials but also the whole event in its utmost allure. Chhetri’s encounter with Messi was one of the major tour events that not only generated interest in Indian football but also highlighted the great impact of such world tours on local culture.

First published on: Dec 14, 2025 7:12 PM IST
QUICK LINKS