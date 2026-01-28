PAK vs AUS T20I Series: Full Schedule, Squads, Head-to-Head Record

Australia will lock horns with Pakistan in a three-match T20I series slated to begin on January 29 ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. The series that will run from January 29 to February 1 will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. There had been reports that Pakistan might boycott the T20 World Cup 2026. Later, there were rumours that PCB was thinking of boycotting the India clash slated for February 15.

Australia’s TV networks have decided not to broadcast the upcoming Pakistan vs Australia T20I series. As a result, fans in Australia will not be able to watch the three-match series, which will be played in Lahore.

“Whether we play in the T20 World Cup or not, the decision will be taken by the government,” PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi told reporters in Lahore on Saturday.

With the #T20WorldCup fast approaching, familiar faces return to the Pakistan squad for the home series against Australia 👀 More 👉 https://t.co/p2bL20Bjws pic.twitter.com/ibDg9QhXog — ICC (@ICC) January 23, 2026







Naqvi on Monday met the country’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the country’s participation. “Had a productive meeting with the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Briefed him on the ICC matter, and he directed that we resolve it while keeping all options on the table,” Naqvi wrote on social media.

Introducing our 17-player men’s squad for the T20 International Series against Pakistan in Lahore later this month 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/XcD17Bxyib — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 19, 2026







“It was agreed that the final decision will be taken either on Friday or next Monday.”

Pakistan Vs Australia T20 Series Trophy unvieled by both Captains#PakistanCricket #PakvsAus pic.twitter.com/PPHnJmxLaQ — CRITICAL (@CRITICISM123) January 28, 2026







Earlier, Pakistan had announced the 15-member squad. “We are selectors, and our job is to pick the team. We’ve announced the team very close to the deadline. The government will decide on our participation so I can say nothing on that front. That’s what the chairman has said, too, so we’ll wait for their decision,” head coach Aaqib Javed said in a press conference.

In 28 matches that the two sides have played against each other, Australia have won 14 while Pakistan registered win in 12 matches.

Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq

Also Read: Babar Azam Smashes Shaheen Afridi For 21 Runs In An Over; Video Goes Viral