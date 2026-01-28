LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit-pawar akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death ajit pawar age ajit-pawar akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death ajit pawar age ajit-pawar akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death ajit pawar age ajit-pawar akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death ajit pawar age
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit-pawar akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death ajit pawar age ajit-pawar akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death ajit pawar age ajit-pawar akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death ajit pawar age ajit-pawar akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death ajit pawar age
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > PAK vs AUS T20I Series: Full Schedule, Squads, Head-to-Head Record

PAK vs AUS T20I Series: Full Schedule, Squads, Head-to-Head Record

Pakistan and Australia will be up against each other in the three-match T20I series starting from January 29 ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan vs Australia. (Photo Credits: X)
Pakistan vs Australia. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: January 28, 2026 18:23:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PAK vs AUS T20I Series: Full Schedule, Squads, Head-to-Head Record

You Might Be Interested In

Australia will lock horns with Pakistan in a three-match T20I series slated to begin on January 29 ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. The series that will run from January 29 to February 1 will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. There had been reports that Pakistan might boycott the T20 World Cup 2026. Later, there were rumours that PCB was thinking of boycotting the India clash slated for February 15.

You Might Be Interested In

Australia’s TV networks have decided not to broadcast the upcoming Pakistan vs Australia T20I series. As a result, fans in Australia will not be able to watch the three-match series, which will be played in Lahore.

“Whether we play in the T20 World Cup or not, the decision will be taken by the government,” PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi told reporters in Lahore on Saturday.



Naqvi on Monday met the country’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the country’s participation. “Had a productive meeting with the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Briefed him on the ICC matter, and he directed that we resolve it while keeping all options on the table,” Naqvi wrote on social media.



“It was agreed that the final decision will be taken either on Friday or next Monday.”



Earlier, Pakistan had announced the 15-member squad. “We are selectors, and our job is to pick the team. We’ve announced the team very close to the deadline. The government will decide on our participation so I can say nothing on that front. That’s what the chairman has said, too, so we’ll wait for their decision,” head coach Aaqib Javed said in a press conference.

In 28 matches that the two sides have played against each other, Australia have won 14 while Pakistan registered win in 12 matches.

Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq

Also Read: Babar Azam Smashes Shaheen Afridi For 21 Runs In An Over; Video Goes Viral

First published on: Jan 28, 2026 6:20 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: babar azamPAK vs AUSPakistan vs AustraliaTravis Head

RELATED News

“Extremely Lucky”: Novak Djokovic Advances to Australian Open 2026 Semifinals After Lorenzo Musetti Scare

Explained: Carlos Alcaraz’s Fitness Band Controversy At Australian Open 2026 And Virat Kohli’s Connection

F1 | Watch Viral Video: Max Verstappen Slips, Isack Hadjar Crashes As Red Bull Endure Nightmare In Barcelona Testing

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Will Rain Play Spoilsport Vishakhapatnam? Predicted Playing XIs And Match Preview

“One Bad Day Can Cost Everything”: Rahul Dravid Warns Team India Before T20 World Cup 2026

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Arijit Singh’s First Wife? Inside The Untold Story Of Legendary Singer’s Marriage And Divorce With Ruprekha Banerjee

PAK vs AUS T20I Series: Full Schedule, Squads, Head-to-Head Record

Economic Survey Ahead Of Union Budget 2026: When And Where To Watch Live Streaming, Where To Download PDF

Want To Study In Cambridge? UK’s Iconic University Opens New Doors For Indian Students In Research And Technology

Viral Video: Dhanush Gets Mobbed At Tirumala Tirupati Temple, Sons Yatra And Linga Come To Rescue As Crowd Pushes Actor

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Who Is The Owner Of Bombardier Learjet 45 Operated By VSR Aviation, That Crashed In Baramati Killing Maharashtra DY CM?

Amazon to Lay Off 16,000 More Employees: Is AI Replacing Human Jobs as Total Cuts Hit 30,000? All You Need To Know

Anandapur Fire Kills 11 In Kolkata: Why Is Wow! Momo Under Scrutiny? Everything You Need To Know

Mumbai Tragedy Caught On Camera: One-Year-Old Dies After School Bus Crushes Him In A Crowded Market, Grandmother Critically Injured

Prateek Yadav-Aparna Divorce Buzz: Akhilesh Yadav’s Stepbrother Shares Mushy Pic With Wife Just 10 Days After Split Declaration

PAK vs AUS T20I Series: Full Schedule, Squads, Head-to-Head Record

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PAK vs AUS T20I Series: Full Schedule, Squads, Head-to-Head Record

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PAK vs AUS T20I Series: Full Schedule, Squads, Head-to-Head Record
PAK vs AUS T20I Series: Full Schedule, Squads, Head-to-Head Record
PAK vs AUS T20I Series: Full Schedule, Squads, Head-to-Head Record
PAK vs AUS T20I Series: Full Schedule, Squads, Head-to-Head Record

QUICK LINKS