PAK vs AUS LIVE Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I LIVE On TV And Online

Pakistan and Australia will be up against each other in a three-match T20I series in Lahore. While Pakistan’s participation in the T20 World Cup 2026 is still in doubt, this series can be looked as the preparations for the marquee event scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Australia’s TV networks have decided not to broadcast the upcoming Pakistan vs Australia T20I series. As a result, fans in Australia will not be able to watch the three-match series, which will be played in Lahore.

Livestreaming details of Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I:

When is Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I Match?

Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I match will be played on January 29.

Where is Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I Match?

Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I Match will be played in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Pakistan vs Australia T20I Series 2026 trophy unveiled 🇵🇰🏆🇦🇺. Who will win this series? #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/IlMPRRW2f3 — Muhammad Muavia (@iamMK_46) January 28, 2026







When will Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I Match start?

Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I Match will start at 4:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I Match in India?

Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I Match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch live stream of Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I Match?

Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I Match will stream live on the SonyLiv app

Squads

Australia Squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitch Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matt Short, Marcus Stonis, Adam Zampa

Pakistan Squad: Salman Ali Agha (capt), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq

