PAK vs SL Weather Report: Rain Threatens to Shatter Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Dream in Pallekele

Pakistan faces Sri Lanka in one of the most crucial encounters of the T20 World Cup 2026. Their fate in the tournament lies in their hands as they face the co-hosts in Pallekele. Given the importance of the clash, the weather would also be a factor.

Currently, Pakistan sits third in its Super 8 group with one point next to their name. New Zealand, with an emphatic win over Sri Lanka have three points and a net run rate of 1.390. A win for the Salman Agha-led side would take them to three points. However, with an NRR of -0.461, Pakistan would need to win big at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium today.

PAK vs SL: Pallekele Weather Report

According to the weather forecasts, the change of rain in Pallekele remains minimal. It will be a cool evening at the stadium with the temperature expected to be around 18 degrees Celsius during the night. Meanwhile, the humidity level would be around 74%, impacting the result of the toss massively. The high level of humidity would mean that there is chances of dew falling in the second innings. The team that wins the toss would be inclined to bowl first, as chasing the target could get much easier as the game progresses.

PAK vs SL: Pitch Report

Batters have enjoyed batting on the pitch at the Pallekele Cricket Stadium. The average first-innings score at the ground is 171 runs, which speaks of the batting-friendly conditions. With dew expected to drop in the second innings, the batters from the team batting first could enjoy their time in the middle. In the last 10 games, six times the chasing team has gone on to win the match.

Even though the dimensions of the ground are quite big, the batters have had no problems in clearing the boundary rope. The square boundaries in the stadium are around 75 meters, while the boundary down the ground is nearly 80 meters.

