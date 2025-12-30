Pakistan Pacer Shaheen Afridi To Miss Big Bash League Remainder; Know All The Details

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi who was representing Brisbane Heat in the on-going Big Bash League (BBL) edition has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament. The left-arm bowler sustained a knee injury during Heat’s previous game against Adelaide Strikers on December 27 and won’t take further part in the competition.

“After consulting with the Pakistan Cricket Board’s medical staff during the past 24 hours, it was agreed that Shaheen would cut short his Big Bash League stint to return home for further treatment ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup,” the team said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

The side has been marred with injuries as Afridi is the third pacer to be ruled out after Spencer Johnson and Callum Vidler – both to back issues. Michael Nesser is away on national duty.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (knee) commenced rehab and will be further reviewed upon the team's return from Adelaide. Tom Alsop (knee) resumed training yesterday and will be reviewed again on 1 January. Nathan McSweeney (ankle) resumed training including batting and running; has traveled…







🚨 🇵🇰 Shaheen Afridi shared an Instagram story.







Regular captain Nathan McSweeney missed the last two fixtures with ankle injury and Tom Aslop suffered a knee problem of his own to be sidelined for the New Year Eve fixture against Strikers.

🚨 BIG UPDATE ON SHAHEEN SHAH AFRIDI INJURY 🚨 – PCB has recalled Shaheen Shah Afridi from the BBL. – He will continue to complete his rehabilitation period in Lahore.







“I have enjoyed myself a lot playing for Brisbane and I am sad that I will not be able to finish the season with the team,” Shaheen said in a statement. “The BBL was everything I had heard it would be – lots of good, skilful cricket (and) I have enjoyed the challenge. I wish all the players and coaches the very best for the rest of the Big Bash and will applaud their efforts as they get closer to the finals.”

Shaheen didn’t really have a great run in the tournament. In four matches that he played, the left-arm bowler could only manage to pick two wickets but leaked a lot of runs. In fact, he had a forgettable BBL debut after being taken out of the attack for dangerous bowling during Brisbane Heat’s clash with the Melbourne Renegades at Simonds Stadium.

