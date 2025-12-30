LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Ashton Turner Left Stranded At 99*, Misses Out On A Well-Deserved Ton As Perth Scorchers Post 202/8 Against Sydney Thunder In BBL | WATCH

Ashton Turner Left Stranded At 99*, Misses Out On A Well-Deserved Ton As Perth Scorchers Post 202/8 Against Sydney Thunder In BBL | WATCH

Perth Scorchers' captain Ashton Turner remained unbeaten at 99 against Sydney Thunder in Big Bash League fixture in Sydney

Ashton Turner. (Photo Credits: X)
Ashton Turner. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 30, 2025 16:35:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ashton Turner Left Stranded At 99*, Misses Out On A Well-Deserved Ton As Perth Scorchers Post 202/8 Against Sydney Thunder In BBL | WATCH

You Might Be Interested In

Perth Scorchers’ captain Ashton Turner was denied a well-deserved hundred against Sydney Thunder in the BBL fixture in Sydney. Turner was unbeaten at 86 at the end of the 19th over and took the strike in the start of the final over of the innings.

The skipper then hit a couple of maximums to reach 98 and then took a single on the third delivery. With three balls still left in the innings, it was expected that he will get the strike back and complete his maiden ton. Ashton Agar who was at the other end hit a boundary on the fourth ball but then got out after being caught by Matthew Gilkes off Daniel Sams on the penultimate ball.

You Might Be Interested In









Joel Paris faced the last ball and he was caught by Sam Konstas for 0. Scorchers lost a few early wickets but Turner and Cooper Connolly provided the resistance with steady stand. Later, Aaron Hardie joined the captain. Hardie struck a quick-fire 28 off 16 while Turner left unbeaten at 99 off 41. Daniel Sams returned with figures of 4/51 in 4 overs.



“In T20 cricket there’s really no time to rest on your laurels. You can lose a couple of early wickets and suddenly you have to throw caution to the wind a bit and take some calculated risks. I thought the changes the curator made to the surface made a big difference for us, and once Cooper Connolly and I started building that partnership, you could feel the momentum shift. Then when Aaron came in and we got going together, there was a clear change in intent and execution. Probably last game we gave the fielders too much respect, but tonight we were more willing to go over the top and take the game on. That’s just how T20 cricket is sometimes — things can change very quickly,” Turner said after the innings.

Later, Sydney Thunder also lost early wickets and were left struggling at 81/4. 

Also Read: England Include Jofra Archer In T20 World Cup 2026 Provisional Squad Despite Injury; Harry Brook To Lead The Side

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 4:35 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Ashton TurnerBBLPerth Scorcherssydney-thunder

RELATED News

‘If Hardik Pandya Returns To No. 7 Spot In Tests, It Would Be…’: Former CSK Player Backs All-Rounder’s Return In Whites For India

Virat Kohli Is Just 25 Runs Away From Breaking THIS Sachin Tendulkar’s Historic World Record, Check Here!

‘Suryakumar Yadav Used To Message Me A Lot’: Actress Made A Bold Claim About T20I Captain But Here’s How It Ended

Anthony Joshua’s Camp Confirms Two Of His Close Friends Died In Nigeria Car Accident

IND vs SL 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where And How to Watch India Vs Sri Lanka Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

LATEST NEWS

Viral Video: Hostel Warden Thrashes Girl Student With Stick, Says ‘You Put My Job At Risk’ After She Misses Exam

Ashton Turner Left Stranded At 99*, Misses Out On A Well-Deserved Ton As Perth Scorchers Post 202/8 Against Sydney Thunder In BBL | WATCH

CBSE Board Exam 2026: Revised Date Sheet For Class 10 And 12 Released- Check The Updated Schedule Here

Is Artificial Intelligence Really Killing Jobs; Or Creating Millions In India? Here Is What Government Say

‘It Is Your Government That Does Not Provide Land For ..’ Amit Shah Takes A Sharp Jibe At Mamata Banerjee, Targets Her Nephew In Fiery Attack

Biggest IPOs From 2025: ₹1.75 Lakh Crore Raised, 100+ Listings, Bigger Bets And Surprising Winners In India’s Landmark IPO Year; LG IPO, Groww IPO, Meesho IPO At The Top

Actor Mohanlal’s Mother Santhakumari Dies At 90

Riyadh-Abu Dhabi Conflict: Saudi Arabia Asks UAE Forces To Leave Yemen, Calls ‘National Security’ A Red Line

Is Aviva Baig A Muslim? Priyanka Gandhi Faces Online Outrage Over To-Be Daughter-In-Law’s Surname, Decoding Its Roots And Meaning

‘Mathura Is A Divine Land’: Sunny Leone’s New Year Event Cancelled After Priests Protest Over ‘Braj Sentiments’ | What We Know About The Controversy

Ashton Turner Left Stranded At 99*, Misses Out On A Well-Deserved Ton As Perth Scorchers Post 202/8 Against Sydney Thunder In BBL | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ashton Turner Left Stranded At 99*, Misses Out On A Well-Deserved Ton As Perth Scorchers Post 202/8 Against Sydney Thunder In BBL | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ashton Turner Left Stranded At 99*, Misses Out On A Well-Deserved Ton As Perth Scorchers Post 202/8 Against Sydney Thunder In BBL | WATCH
Ashton Turner Left Stranded At 99*, Misses Out On A Well-Deserved Ton As Perth Scorchers Post 202/8 Against Sydney Thunder In BBL | WATCH
Ashton Turner Left Stranded At 99*, Misses Out On A Well-Deserved Ton As Perth Scorchers Post 202/8 Against Sydney Thunder In BBL | WATCH
Ashton Turner Left Stranded At 99*, Misses Out On A Well-Deserved Ton As Perth Scorchers Post 202/8 Against Sydney Thunder In BBL | WATCH

QUICK LINKS