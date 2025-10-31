Palash Muchhal Celebrates Smriti Mandhana’s Viral Jump After India’s Semifinal Win, Says ‘This Part Of My Life Is Happiness’

Team India stormed into the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final after a historic semifinal victory against defending champions Australia on October 30. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana became the face of the celebration, as a clip of her leaping in joy and hugging her teammates on the field went viral across social media.

India successfully chased down a massive 339-run target the highest successful run chase in women’s ODI cricket history winning by five wickets with nine balls to spare. Jemimah Rodrigues’ unbeaten 127 and captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s 89 anchored the record-breaking chase, while Mandhana set the tone earlier with a crucial half-century.

The ecstatic celebration captured global attention. Mandhana’s leap into the arms of her teammates, tears mixing with laughter, symbolised the enormity of the moment as India secured their place in the final against South Africa on November 2.

Palash Muchhal's Instagram story

Adding a personal touch to the euphoria, Mandhana’s boyfriend filmmaker and music director Palash Muchhal reshared the viral video and wrote on Instagram:

“This part of my life right here is called… happiness.”

Earlier this month, Palash confirmed his upcoming wedding with Smriti during an interaction at the State Press Club in Indore. Responding to questions about their relationship, he smiled and said,

“She will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore… I’ve given you the headline.”

Muchhal, known for composing music in Bollywood films and currently directing Raju Bajewala, also extended his best wishes to the Indian team, praising Harmanpreet and Smriti for leading from the front.

The emotional semifinal win not only broke Australia’s dominance but also showcased the rising prowess of Indian women’s cricket. For millions watching, Mandhana’s mid-air jump was more than just a celebration it was a moment that captured the pride, grit and spirit of a team inching towards its maiden World Cup title.

