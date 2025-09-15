‘Play Smart Not Spectacular’ Shahid Afridi On Pakistan’s Loss Against India In Asia Cup 2025

Shahid Afridi, former captain of Pakistan, has slammed his national team following their comprehensive seven wicket defeat to India in the Asia Cup 2025 Group A game at Dubai. Afridi stated that Pakistan were reckless in their performance from start to finish, especially in their opening overs and noted that opener Saim Ayub has been trying to replicate Afridi’s own irresponsible, big hitting approach right from ball one, he said he tried his own approach too early and it is not suited for these big matches.

Shahid Afridi on Pakistan National Team

He noted that Pakistan lacked both discipline and strategy in their batting and bowling. In batting, they collapsed very early as India’s bowlers took control, while Pakistan’s bowling attack did not put consistent pressure on India. He also said that their impatience when the innings first began cost Pakistan opportunities when chasing targets that were manageable given their batting line up, early on instead of building an innings they went for huge totals too quickly. The loss also highlighted issues of temperament and match awareness. His criticism suggested that young players are feeling pressured to show fireworks rather than stability, and are learning from experience less and less. Pakistan’s tournament marks now seem tentative. Afridi reiterated that in contests against India, who boast a strong batting order and great options for spin and pace, mistakes will be punished.

India vs Pakistan Match Highlights

Saim Ayub’s dismissal highlights the problem. Instead of being circumspect in his approach, he played in definitely an ultra aggressive manner, which failed to take into account the conditions nor the quality of Indian bowlers. Beyond that part of Pakistan’s batting did not provide a good opening approach to the innings, and left the middle order exposed. In contrast, India’s chase was pretty smooth after early breakthroughs, because they bowled tight and batted smart. The way they approached the batting in particular highlighted just how far apart the two sides are on the day. Afridi’s experience seems to be about recognizing how Pakistan plays in terms of fundamentals. Choosing smart shots, being patient and knowing when to attack, or shoring up the innings. With the Asia Cup still under way, and some big contests to come including potential to impact the Super Four stage his words should be taken in light of preparation. How Pakistan responds is yet to be seen and whether changes in mindset or personnel will be made. For now, the loss should be a wake up call that is for more than just Ayub or any one player, but for the entire team for how they set out to play marquee fixtures.

