Home > Sports > PSG vs Chelsea: Club World Cup Final, Preview

PSG vs Chelsea: Club World Cup Final, Preview

Paris Saint-Germain, who recently won their first European championship, will play Chelsea in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup (CWC) final in an attempt to win the biggest club football trophy.

The head coach of Paris Saint-Germain, Luis Enrique, discussed his team's efforts to build on the European championship and domestic double they won the previous season. "We have one more step against a very good team like Chelsea, and we are in a special season, a special moment," Enrique remarked. " It's time to get ready now. Our club wants to create history."

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 13, 2025 04:01:27 IST

When Chelsea takes on Paris Saint-Germain in the Sunday final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Enzo Maresca hopes to add a second Club World Cup to the Blues’ trophy case. Maresca might receive a second Chelsea trophy if his team defeats Real Betis in the Conference League Final.

Unfortunately, PSG, the winners of the UEFA Champions League, are more demanding than Real Betis.

Les Parisiens are nearing the finish of what may be one of the best seasons in the sport, if not the best. They defeated Monaco in the Trophee des Champions, won their first UEFA Champions League after overcoming a huge league phase hole, won Ligue 1 by 19 points, and dominated the Coupe de France following a Round of 64 scare.

This tournament has played a significant role in cementing Luis Enrique’s reputation as a great manager, particularly after PSG defeated Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid in a landslide semifinal. However, Enzo Maresca’s system, which is thought to be among the more complex ones available, will put his crew to the test.

At what time does the match start?

The match begins at 12:30 AM (IST), 14th July. 

How to watch the match live?

The match would be available on DAZN app for free. 

Team news 

Chelsea: According to reports, Moises Caicedo is “winning his battle” to be healthy enough for the final after suffering an ankle injury against Fluminense.  Benoit Badiashile has a slim possibility of making a comeback, while Romeo Lavia is another unknown.  Maresca, who is also without Wesley Fofana, a long-term absentee, will not have access to Dario Essugo.

PSG: Lucas Hernandez and Willian Pacho will serve the second games of their suspensions on Sunday after being sent off during the quarterfinal victory against Bayern Munich.

Lineup predictions for Chelsea and PSG in the Club World Cup Final

Given that Noni Madueke is not at the club, there isn’t much actual chance of surprise here.In addition to assuming Trevoh Chalobah starts over Tosin Adarabioyo behind Levi Colwill, we’ll select Reece James over Malo Gusto. After appearing to pass a fitness test, Moises Caicedo will join Enzo Fernandez in the midfield. Joao Pedro and Liam Delap both starting, Pedro Neto on the right wing and Pedro on the left, is one surprise we didn’t anticipate.

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia. These are the probable players that’ll be there for PSG tomorrow. 

