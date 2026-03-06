PSG vs Monaco Live Streaming: Where to Watch Ligue 1 Match on TV and Online In India?

PSG vs Monaco Live Streaming: Paris Saint-Germain welcomes AS Monaco to the Parc des Princes tonight, Friday, March 6, 2026, for a high-stakes Ligue 1 Matchday 25 encounter. Currently sitting four points clear at the top of the table with 57 points, Luis Enrique’s side is looking to tighten its grip on the title race before shifting focus to their upcoming Champions League clash with Chelsea.

The Parisians enter the game in formidable home form, having remained unbeaten at the Parc des Princes in league play throughout the 2025-26 campaign. With Bradley Barcola (9 league goals) and Ousmane Dembele leading a prolific attack that has netted 53 times this season, PSG will be confident of extending their six-match unbeaten home run against the visitors. However, they will be without goalkeeper Matvey Safonov and potentially Achraf Hakimi, who has been a mainstay in their defensive setup.

Monaco, currently sitting in 7th place with 37 points, arrives in the capital following a vital 2-0 win over Angers. While they trail the leaders significantly, a victory tonight would catapult them back into the European qualification spots, as they sit just three points behind 5th-placed Lille. Sébastien Pocognoli’s men proved their resilience in a recent 3-2 comeback win against Lens, but they will need a near-perfect defensive display to stop a PSG side that hasn’t failed to score at home in over two years.

Expect an aggressive start from PSG as they look to settle the contest early and preserve energy for their midweek European commitments.

The PSG vs Monaco Ligue 1 2025-26 match is going to take place on Saturday, 7 March 2026 in India.