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Home > Sports News > ‘Dupatta Gali se Colour Karwaya?’ Kamran Akmal Roasts Hyderabad Kingsmen as PSL 2026 ‘Pink Ball’ Controversy Explodes

‘Dupatta Gali se Colour Karwaya?’ Kamran Akmal Roasts Hyderabad Kingsmen as PSL 2026 ‘Pink Ball’ Controversy Explodes

A bizarre pink ball incident rocked PSL 2026 as Hyderabad Kingsmen’s jerseys caused colour transfer in a match against Lahore Qalandars. Kamran Akmal mocked the quality of kits. The former Pakistani wicketkeeper slammed the Hyderabad Kingsmen for their poor jerseys.

Kamran Akmal slams Hyderabad Kingsmen over poor jersey quality Image Credit: X
Kamran Akmal slams Hyderabad Kingsmen over poor jersey quality Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 28, 2026 10:20:43 IST

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‘Dupatta Gali se Colour Karwaya?’ Kamran Akmal Roasts Hyderabad Kingsmen as PSL 2026 ‘Pink Ball’ Controversy Explodes

Following a rare incident during the 2026 season opener between the Hyderabad Kingsmen and Lahore Qalandars, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) came under ridicule. Kamran Akmal, a former batsman and wicketkeeper for Pakistan, did not hold back when criticising the startlingly subpar Hyderabad jerseys.

The white cricket ball surprisingly turned pink in the opening few overs of the Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen match at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday, March 26. The reddish-maroon dye from the Kingsmen kits transferred onto the ball, causing the unique colour shift. Usually, cricket players rub the ball on their clothes to keep it shiny, but in this instance, the subpar fabric caused a noticeable colour transfer.

The change in the ball’s colour not only made PSL a source of jokes but also drew reactions from the players. Hyderabad Kingsmen skipper, Marnus Labuschagne, did not mince his words when he questioned the reasons for the ball turning pink. 

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Kamran Akmal questions the quality of jerseys

Kamran Akmal made fun of the Hyderabad Kingsmen team and the Pakistan Super League while speaking on a well-known YouTube channel. He contrasted their professional attire with inexpensively dyed clothing from nearby street markets.

Akmal said, “Kasam se, mujhe laga Hyderabad Kingsmen ne apne kits kisi desi dupatta lane se colour karwaya hai, wahi jo saste mein safed kapdon ko naya rang chadha dete hain.” (I genuinely thought Hyderabad Kingsmen got their kits dyed at some dupatta lane back home, the kind where they recolour white clothes for bargain rates)

Marnus Labuschagne tears into PSL

Marnus Labuschagne, an Australian batsman, was blunt in his criticism of the playing conditions for the Pakistan Super League’s opening match. Labuschagne, who is the captain of the Hyderabad Kingsmen, discussed the unusual occurrence during the post-game conference. He described how he saw the ball becoming pink and complained to the umpires.

Labuschagne said, “I did say to the umpires after the second over, ‘What’s going on? The ball is red.’ It must be from the clothes or something like that. I haven’t seen anything like this before.”

The right-handed batter noted how uncommon the situation was and expressed his hope that it would be resolved in the upcoming games. Labuschagne said, “I’ve seen occasions where something on a bat comes onto the ball, or when it hits the pad and takes a bit of paint off. But I’ve never seen this happen with clothing. I’m sure they’ll sort it out in the next few games.”

Also Read: PSL 2026: Hasan Ali and Moeen Ali Power Karachi Kings to Thrilling 14-Run Win Over Quetta Gladiators

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Tags: Gaddafi StadiumHyderabad KingsmenKamran AkmallahoreLahore Qalandarsmarnus-labuschagnePakistan Super LeaguePSL 2026

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‘Dupatta Gali se Colour Karwaya?’ Kamran Akmal Roasts Hyderabad Kingsmen as PSL 2026 ‘Pink Ball’ Controversy Explodes

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‘Dupatta Gali se Colour Karwaya?’ Kamran Akmal Roasts Hyderabad Kingsmen as PSL 2026 ‘Pink Ball’ Controversy Explodes
‘Dupatta Gali se Colour Karwaya?’ Kamran Akmal Roasts Hyderabad Kingsmen as PSL 2026 ‘Pink Ball’ Controversy Explodes
‘Dupatta Gali se Colour Karwaya?’ Kamran Akmal Roasts Hyderabad Kingsmen as PSL 2026 ‘Pink Ball’ Controversy Explodes
‘Dupatta Gali se Colour Karwaya?’ Kamran Akmal Roasts Hyderabad Kingsmen as PSL 2026 ‘Pink Ball’ Controversy Explodes

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