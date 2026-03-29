Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Match Prediction PSL 2026 Match 6: Shaheen Afridi vs David Warner — Who Will Win LHQ vs KRK Clash in Pakistan Super League?

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Match Prediction: The defending champions, Lahore Qalandars will take on the Karachi Kings after starting off their season with a win. The Kings led by David Warner too won their opening clash and will be looking to continue the winning momentum.

Shaheen Afridi’s Qalandars start off as favourites once again thanks to a strong balanced squad. The left-arm pacer is the leader of a strong bowling attack that Haris Rauf, Mustafizur Rahman, and Sikandar Raza. Recently, after the win against Hyderabad Kingsmen, Rauf claimed that their bowling attack is stronger than international cricket teams as well.

Meanwhile, the Kings led by Warner defeated Quetta Gladiators by 14 runs thanks to a match-winning all-round performance from Moeen Ali.

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings: Who will win in PSL 2026 today?

Lahore Qalandars will start as favourites in their clash against Karachi Kings. Apart from their strong bowling attack, the Qalandars also feature top batters including the likes of Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique who could provide a great start with the bat in hand. However, it is their star all-rounder Sikandar Raza who is possibly the most vital piece of the puzzle holding the team together. Having been born in Pakistan, Raza deifnetly knows a thing or two about playing in the Asian country.

In his previous game for Qalandars he was the star performer in both innings. He scored a quickfire 24 in 10 balls with the bat in hand. With the ball, Raza picked up two wickets while giving away only 27 runs in his four overs. As Qalandars aim to keep their winning streak, the all-rounder would have a big role to play.

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings: Who will score the most runs?

David Warner, the skipper of Karachi Kings was among the runs in his team’s first game of the season. The Australian left-handed batter would be looking to continue his fine form and could very well be the top run-getter in the Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings clash.

His opposite number, Fakhar Zaman was named the player of the match for his top batting performance against Hyderabad Kingsmen. He scored 53 runs in 39 balls and was the top scorer in the clash. He could give Warner a run for his money to score the most runs.

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings: Who will take the most wickets?

Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali are the two pacers who could pick up the most wickets in this all-important clash. Afridi, picked up a solitary wicket in Qalandars’ win against the Kingsmen. However, Hasan picked up an impressive four-wicket haul for his team in their clash against Quetta Gladiators.