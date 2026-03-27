PSL 2026: Naseem Shah’s ‘Queen at Lords’ Jibe on CM Maryam Nawaz Goes Viral, Post Deleted in Minutes — ‘Hacked Account’ Claim Sparks Fresh Controversy

It has been only a single match in the Pakistan Super League, but the tournament has faced its fair share of controversies. At the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore, the defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, took on the Hyderabad Kingsmen. Naseem Shah took to X to slam the Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz, as she was welcomed as the chief guest during the opening clash of the season.

The Pakistani pacer, in his tweet, questioned the grand welcome Nawaz received from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials present at the ground, including Mohsin Naqvi. Shah took to X to pass a snide remark on the Punjab CM, comparing her treatment to ‘Queen at Lords’. He deleted the post within minutes before claiming that his account was hacked.

Naseem Shah Goes After PSL 2026 Chief Guest Maryam Nawaz

Naseem Shah, in a now-deleted post, said, “Why is she being treat like the queen at Lords?” The right-arm pacer went on to delete the viral post within minutes. The tweet drew reactions from thousands of users on the platform. After deleting the post, Shah issued a clarification and claimed that his account was hacked. In the tweet, Shah said, “This account of Naseem was recently hacked but now recovered successfully.”

PSL 2026 witnesses controversy in first game

The opening clash of the new season of the Pakistan Super League was a controversial one. The T20 clash between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen turned into a pink-ball game. In the first innings, the fielders and captain of Hyderabad Kingsmen, Marnus Labuschagne, complained about how the ball turned red and pink when the players were rubbing the ball against their trousers.

A usual practice followed by players since the inception of the sport turned into a rare occurrence. The skipper, Labuschagne, talked about how he had not experienced such an incident before in his playing career. While talking in the post-match conference, Labuschagne said, “I did say to the umpires after the second over, ‘What’s going on? The ball is red.’ It must be from the clothes or something like that. I haven’t seen anything like this before.”

Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen

The Hyderabad Kingsmen, who are new to the league, were soundly defeated by the Lahore Qalandars by an incredible 69 runs on Thursday, March 26, to begin their PSL 2026 season. In the tournament’s opening match, the Qalandars, the reigning champions from the previous season, showed off their total strength, both with the bat and the ball, displaying their readiness to retain the title.

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