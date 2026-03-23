PSL 2026 Schedule Revised: 44 Matches, Two Venues, Zero Crowds — Full Details Inside

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a revamped schedule for the 11th season of the HBL Pakistan Super League in line with the national austerity and resource conservation measures. The changes, made after getting input from the Government of Pakistan, are meant to strike a balance between the thrill of a new season and the prudent use of energy and operational resources.

Reduction of Host Cities to Lahore and Karachi

A significant modification is the reduction in the number of host cities from six to only two, as all matches will now be held in the cities of Lahore and Karachi. According to the newly revised schedule, 44 matches will be conducted over a span of 39 days, with each city hosting 22 games. The season launch match between Hyderabad Kingsmen and Lahore Qalandars will go ahead as planned. Further, Lahore will be the venue for Eliminator 1, Eliminator 2 and the Final, whereas the Qualifier will be played in Karachi.

To supplement the temporary ‘stay-at-home’ initiative, HBL PSL will be launching improved broadcast and production features intended to give not only viewers within Pakistan but also globally a top-notch viewing experience. The organisers believe that the mix of fervent crowd and fresh coverage will make this edition one of the most-watched in the league’s history.

Those who want to attend the matches in person will inevitably be disappointed; however, the League clearly states that these measures are the result of a responsible and forward-looking mindset that is in line with the country’s priorities. HBL PSL is committed to providing the best possible cricket, upholding the spirit of competition, and portraying the unity, discipline, and excellence that have made it the main symbol of Pakistan’s sporting strength.

Practical and Environmental Benefits of Two-City Format

The tournament featuring only two cities helps to overcome practical and environmental issues. Six different cities hosting games would have led to long and frequent travel of the teams and other personnel, which in turn would have resulted in increased energy consumption. A 30,000-spectator stadium typical of the matches, together with workers running the shows and transport needs, are the main factors in the decision to reduce the number of locations. That will not only save fuel and keep account of electricity usage at a minimum, but it will also make the operational side of the tournament simpler, and there will be no loss of quality in the event.

By reorganising work, using the latest TV equipment, and thinking about both players’ health and the nation’s resources, HBL PSL 11 is striving to become an exemplary model/standard of a cricketing event that is at the same time sustainable and captivating.

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