Quinones hat-trick hands Al-Qadsiah 3-1 win away to Neom

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF AL QADSIAH'S 3-1 WIN AWAY TO NEOM IN THE SAUDI PRO LEAGUE RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: TABUK, SAUDI ARABIA (OCTOBER 19, 2025) (SAUDI PRO LEAGUE – See restrictions) 1. GOAL/ AL QADSIAH MIDFIELDER, MUSAB FAHD ALJUWAYR, PLAYS A PASS OVER THE NEOM DEFENCE TO FORWARD, JULIAN QUINONES, WHO PUTS HIS SHOT THROUGH THE GOALKEEPER'S LEGS. 0-1 2. (SLOW MOTION) REPLAY 3. GOAL/ QUINONES TAPS IN A SHORT PASS FROM FULL-BACK, MOHAMMED WAHEEB ABU AL SHAMAT 4. (SLOW MOTION) REPLAY 5. GOAL/ NEOM FORWARD, ALEXANDRE LACAZETTE, DRIBBLES INTO THE BOX AND FINDS THE BOTTOM CORNER WITH A SHOT. 1-2 6. (SLOW MOTION) REPLAY 7. GOAL/ QUINONES HEADS IN A CROSS FROM ABU AL SHAMAT. 1-3 8. (SLOW MOTION) REPLAY 9. AL QADSIAH HEAD COACH, MICHEL, AT FULL-TIME 10. PLAYERS SHAKING HANDS/ SCORE GRAPHIC STORY: Julian Quinones' hat-trick handed Al-Qadsiah a 3-1 win away to Neom in the Saudi Pro League on Sunday (October 19). The Mexican international opened the scoring just 11 minutes in before adding another in first half stoppage time. Former Arsenal and Lyon forward Alexandre Lacazette pulled one back for the hosts in the 66th minute but a third for Quinones with two minutes left in regulation time put the result beyond doubt. The Colombian-born 28-year-old is now third in the golden boot race with six goals from his first five matches, behind only Joshua King (7) and Joao Felix (8). The win, meanwhile, sees Al Qadsiah move back into second, two points behind league leaders Al Nassr with Neom ninth on nine points. (Production: Conal Quinn)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)