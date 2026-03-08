‘Different Teams Have More Pull’: Quinton de Kock Slams ICC Over ‘Favouritism’ Towards England

Quinton de Kock has lashed out at the International Cricket Council (ICC), pointing out their double standards. The left-handed opening batter went after the international governing body for helping the England team fly out before both South Africa and the West Indies. Both South Africa and the Windies were eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2026 before England, but still find themselves stuck in Kolkata.

The travel plans for different teams in the World Cup have gone haywire amidst the ongoing war between Iran and Israel. The international airspace in Gulf countries has shut down, which is making it difficult for players from teams like South Africa and the West Indies to find their way back home.

The West Indies head coach, Daren Sammy, had earlier made multiple posts about being stuck in Kolkata following their team’s exit in the T20 World Cup 2026 on the 1st March. However, his posts were usually met with silence, and despite multiple players voicing out their emotions, the ICC has yet to take action.

Quinton de Kock goes after the ICC

Quinton de Kock did not mince his words as he put out a story reacting to the news of the England team flying out to their home a day after they were knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2026. The wicketkeeper batter posted an Instagram story in which he said, “Funny @icc, we have heard nothing! Meanwhile, England are leaving before us somehow? @westindies and @proteasmencsa are just in the dark! Strange how different teams have more pull than others.” De Kock lashed out at the ICC for their alleged favouritism towards England in comparison to South Africa and the West Indies.

Darren Sammy continues to find a way home

Having already made several tweets asking for a way to get home, the West Indies head coach, Daren Sammy, put out an Instagram story. In his story, Sammy said, “Dear Lord. I put this situation in your hands and I pray that you bless everyone handling it. Give them all that is required to get us all safely to our destination sooner than later. These I ask in your precious name. Amen.”

