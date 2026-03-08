‘Different Teams Have More Pull’: Quinton de Kock Slams ICC Over ‘Favouritism’ Towards England

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘Different Teams Have More Pull’: Quinton de Kock Slams ICC Over ‘Favouritism’ Towards England

‘Different Teams Have More Pull’: Quinton de Kock Slams ICC Over ‘Favouritism’ Towards England

T20 World Cup 2026: Quinton de Kock called out the ICC for favouritism towards the England team as they flew out to their country, while South Africa and the West Indies are still stuck in India.

Quinton de Kock lashed out at the ICC for showcasing favouritism towards England. Image Credit: X/@ProteasMenCSA and Instagram/@qdk_12
Quinton de Kock lashed out at the ICC for showcasing favouritism towards England. Image Credit: X/@ProteasMenCSA and Instagram/@qdk_12

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 8, 2026 16:23:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Different Teams Have More Pull’: Quinton de Kock Slams ICC Over ‘Favouritism’ Towards England

Quinton de Kock has lashed out at the International Cricket Council (ICC), pointing out their double standards. The left-handed opening batter went after the international governing body for helping the England team fly out before both South Africa and the West Indies. Both South Africa and the Windies were eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2026 before England, but still find themselves stuck in Kolkata. 

The travel plans for different teams in the World Cup have gone haywire amidst the ongoing war between Iran and Israel. The international airspace in Gulf countries has shut down, which is making it difficult for players from teams like South Africa and the West Indies to find their way back home.

The West Indies head coach, Daren Sammy, had earlier made multiple posts about being stuck in Kolkata following their team’s exit in the T20 World Cup 2026 on the 1st March. However, his posts were usually met with silence, and despite multiple players voicing out their emotions, the ICC has yet to take action. 

You Might Be Interested In

Quinton de Kock goes after the ICC

Quinton de Kock did not mince his words as he put out a story reacting to the news of the England team flying out to their home a day after they were knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2026. The wicketkeeper batter posted an Instagram story in which he said, “Funny @icc, we have heard nothing! Meanwhile, England are leaving before us somehow? @westindies and @proteasmencsa are just in the dark! Strange how different teams have more pull than others.” De Kock lashed out at the ICC for their alleged favouritism towards England in comparison to South Africa and the West Indies. 

Darren Sammy continues to find a way home

Having already made several tweets asking for a way to get home, the West Indies head coach, Daren Sammy, put out an Instagram story. In his story, Sammy said, “Dear Lord. I put this situation in your hands and I pray that you bless everyone handling it. Give them all that is required to get us all safely to our destination sooner than later. These I ask in your precious name. Amen.”

Also Read: IND vs NZ: India national cricket team Seeks Blessings of Lord Hanuman Ahead of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final Clash

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 4:23 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: daren-sammyenglandquinton-de-kocksouth africat20 world cupt20 world cup 2026west indies

RELATED News

IND vs NZ: India national cricket team Seeks Blessings of Lord Hanuman Ahead of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final Clash

How to Book IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final Tickets: Step-by-Step Guide

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Ahmedabad Traffic Advisory, Routes Closed Near Narendra Modi Stadium & How Fans Can Reach

T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Massive Security in Ahmedabad With 2,000 Police for IND vs NZ

PAK vs BAN: Pakistan Arrive in Bangladesh for Three-Match ODI Series After Poor T20 World Cup 2026 Campaign

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Ahmad Alamolhoda? New Reports Claim Iran Has Picked New Supreme Leader Days After Trump Revealed He Wanted To Interfere In Selection

Delhi Government to Begin Online Admissions for 12 Special Schools, Apply From March 9

International Women’s Day 2026: Expert Shares How Late Nights Trigger Weight Gain And Anxiety In Women Due To Sleep Loss In Summer

Jana Nayagan Release Date Out Soon? Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Heads For Crucial Censor Review On March 9 Amid Divorce Row- Here’s What We Know

‘Won’t Hesitate to Target You’: Israel Issues Stark Warning To target ‘Every Person’ Involved in Selecting Iran’s Next Supreme Leader Amid Middle East War

Assam Horror: 26-Year-Old Man Kidnaps And Rapes 4-Year-Old Girl After Luring Her With Chocolates, Victim Found In Tea Garden Later

‘Won’t Leave Him Alone’: Iran’s Ali Larijani Warns Donald Trump After Killing Of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei In US-Israel Strikes

Uttam Nagar Holi Murder Case: MCD Demolishes Accused’s Property In Major Crackdown In Delhi | Watch Video

Who Is IGP Benazir Ahmed? Dhaka Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Former Bangladesh Police Chief Over ₹15 Crore Corruption And Money Laundering Allegations

UK07 Rider Latest Health Update, YouTuber Anurag Dobhal in ICU After Livestreaming Car Crash, ‘Let’s Go For Final Drive’

‘Different Teams Have More Pull’: Quinton de Kock Slams ICC Over ‘Favouritism’ Towards England

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Different Teams Have More Pull’: Quinton de Kock Slams ICC Over ‘Favouritism’ Towards England

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Different Teams Have More Pull’: Quinton de Kock Slams ICC Over ‘Favouritism’ Towards England
‘Different Teams Have More Pull’: Quinton de Kock Slams ICC Over ‘Favouritism’ Towards England
‘Different Teams Have More Pull’: Quinton de Kock Slams ICC Over ‘Favouritism’ Towards England
‘Different Teams Have More Pull’: Quinton de Kock Slams ICC Over ‘Favouritism’ Towards England

QUICK LINKS