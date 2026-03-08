IND vs NZ: India national cricket team Seeks Blessings of Lord Hanuman Ahead of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final Clash

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs NZ: India national cricket team Seeks Blessings of Lord Hanuman Ahead of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final Clash

IND vs NZ: India national cricket team Seeks Blessings of Lord Hanuman Ahead of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final Clash

While New Zealand entered the finals after defeating South Africa in the semifinal, India secured a thrilling seven-run win over Engalnd in Mumbai to book their finals berth.

India face New Zealand in T20 World Cup final. (Photo Credits: AFP)
India face New Zealand in T20 World Cup final. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 8, 2026 16:17:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs NZ: India national cricket team Seeks Blessings of Lord Hanuman Ahead of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final Clash

Ahead of the big final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad, Indian team players and head coach Gautam Gambhir were spotted performing pooja at Hanuman Temple. The Indian team led by Suryakumar Yadav will lock horns with New Zealand in the summit clash on Sunday evening at the Narendra Modi Stadium. 

This is the fourth occasion when India will be playing the T20 World Cup final and will step on the field to defend the title. New Zealand are in search of their first T20 World Cup trophy. 

Interestingly, India have never won against New Zealand in a T20 World Cup fixture while the Kiwis also lead as far as the ICC tournament finals are concerned. The first time when the two sides met each other in a final was back in 2000 in the Knockout trophy that India lost. 

You Might Be Interested In

The two teams then faced each other in 2021 WTC final where Kane Williamson’s unit emerged victorious while India finally got off the mark in 2025 after they defeated the Blackcaps in Champions Trophy Final. 

“It’s going to be obviously a challenge. Everyone knows we’re probably not the favorites, but we don’t mind. We know we can, if we do our little things well and put in a strong team performance, put us in a pretty good position to hopefully lift the trophy. But yeah, I wouldn’t mind breaking a few hearts to lift the trophy for once,” Mitchell Santner said. 

Squads:

New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav

Also Read: How to Book IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final Tickets: Step-by-Step Guide

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 4:17 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: gautam gambhirIND vs NZindia vs new zealandsuryakumar yadavt20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Ahmedabad Traffic Advisory, Routes Closed Near Narendra Modi Stadium & How Fans Can Reach

T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Massive Security in Ahmedabad With 2,000 Police for IND vs NZ

PAK vs BAN: Pakistan Arrive in Bangladesh for Three-Match ODI Series After Poor T20 World Cup 2026 Campaign

Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi: When, Where And How to All England Open 2026 Live on TV And Online

T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Streaming: Ricky Martin, Falguni Pathak to Perform at Narendra Modi Stadium — Time And All You Need to Know Before IND vs NZ Final

LATEST NEWS

IND vs NZ: India national cricket team Seeks Blessings of Lord Hanuman Ahead of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final Clash

Delhi Government to Begin Online Admissions for 12 Special Schools, Apply From March 9

International Women’s Day 2026: Expert Shares How Late Nights Trigger Weight Gain And Anxiety In Women Due To Sleep Loss In Summer

Jana Nayagan Release Date Out Soon? Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Heads For Crucial Censor Review On March 9 Amid Divorce Row- Here’s What We Know

‘Won’t Hesitate to Target You’: Israel Issues Stark Warning To target ‘Every Person’ Involved in Selecting Iran’s Next Supreme Leader Amid Middle East War

Assam Horror: 26-Year-Old Man Kidnaps And Rapes 4-Year-Old Girl After Luring Her With Chocolates, Victim Found In Tea Garden Later

‘Won’t Leave Him Alone’: Iran’s Ali Larijani Warns Donald Trump After Killing Of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei In US-Israel Strikes

Uttam Nagar Holi Murder Case: MCD Demolishes Accused’s Property In Major Crackdown In Delhi | Watch Video

Who Is IGP Benazir Ahmed? Dhaka Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Former Bangladesh Police Chief Over ₹15 Crore Corruption And Money Laundering Allegations

UK07 Rider Latest Health Update, YouTuber Anurag Dobhal in ICU After Livestreaming Car Crash, ‘Let’s Go For Final Drive’

IND vs NZ: India national cricket team Seeks Blessings of Lord Hanuman Ahead of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final Clash

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs NZ: India national cricket team Seeks Blessings of Lord Hanuman Ahead of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final Clash

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs NZ: India national cricket team Seeks Blessings of Lord Hanuman Ahead of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final Clash
IND vs NZ: India national cricket team Seeks Blessings of Lord Hanuman Ahead of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final Clash
IND vs NZ: India national cricket team Seeks Blessings of Lord Hanuman Ahead of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final Clash
IND vs NZ: India national cricket team Seeks Blessings of Lord Hanuman Ahead of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final Clash

QUICK LINKS