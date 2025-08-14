R-Truth Reveals His Pro Wrestling GOAT: Find Out Who The WWE Legend Chose

R-Truth has made a career out of making memorable moments out of short television appearances. It could be a pin on a sleeping Jinder Mahal on a plane to win his 24/7 title or just a main live event that is under a minute, Truth knows how to make every second count.

R-Truth Steals the Show on Smackdown

The 24/7 Champion, who has won 54 times, was this time the nightly talk and took 71 seconds. In the short period, R-Truth has revealed his all time favorite wrestler, the wrestler who he has always admired as a boy, John Cena.

Having a combined experience of over 50 years, the two men have a special talent in relating to fans. They did not have a rivalry when they reunited on Smackdown as it was a moment of mutual respect that was touching in an action-packed show.

“John is the G.O.A.T. in my eyes. He is not only my childhood hero, but I have learned a lot being in the ring with him and I have learned a lot with him in the back,” said R-Truth.

Cena and Truth Share a Lighthearted Reunion

Gestures and emotional hug were their Smackdown moment. Cena jokingly criticised Truth crying a kid in Brussels, which Cena himself had done also earlier that year.

The memorable yet short clip immediately took over the discussions of fans. Others would view it as the culmination to the process of Cena becoming a fully fledged babyface again. In the case of Truth, it confirmed to him that Cena is the most successful and most influential wrestler that has ever entered the ring.

Well, said Killings, the pudding is in the evidence. “For just over a minute promo to be one of the biggest takeaways from the show, come on, I love that,” R-Truth reflected on his moment with Cena.

A Long-Standing Connection in WWE

The in ring history between Truth and Cena goes way back to the feud that they had against the WWE championship in 2011 at Capitol punishment. In this year, their short plot ended with a mere hug yet the relationship between them is very strong.

Killings claimed it was that organic. That is what it sounded like. You could sense it,” he said with admiration of the naturalness of their performances together.

Truth returned to WWE earlier this year at Money in the Bank, interfering in a match between Cena and Logan Paul, to cost them the win. The two also had a short and comical contest in Saturday Night Main Event.

Uncertain Future for R-Truth, Clear Path for Cena

Truth has not been seen so much after beating Aleister Black on Smackdown on July 11. He did not get to compete in the first-ever two-night SummerSlam and it is not yet clear what WWE will do with him next.

Cena is however, confirmed to wrestle with Logan Paul at Clash in Paris on August 31. There is the threat of Brock Lesnar who is slated to appear on Smackdown on September 12 and 19. His presence may affect the match of Cena, considering that Paul is well known to employ dubious methods.

It now remains to be seen whether Lesnar will gatecrash the Paris event to stage another high profile confrontation before the farewell tour of Cena concludes. We shall see whether Truth is going to play a part in that chapter.

